Brock Nelson had his sixth career hat trick as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Saturday night.

DENVER — Brock Nelson had his sixth career hat trick, Artturi Lehkonen had his team-leading 18th goal and T.J. Hughes had two assists as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Saturday night.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Avalanche, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games and 10-2-2 in their past 14. Colorado improved to an NHL-best 10-1-2 at home this season. Parker Kelly and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Avalanche. Kelly’s goal at 3:52 of the third period broke a 2-2 tie and gave the 27-year-old his 100th career point.

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Macklin Celebrini, Ivar Stenberg and Will Smith scored for the Sharks, who rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to tie the game in the second period. Stenberg’s second-period goal was the first the Avalanche had given up at home since Nov. 5, ending a franchise-record consecutive home shutout streak at three. During that run, Colorado went 207 minutes and 16 seconds between goals allowed.