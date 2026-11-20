The Broncos have to be ready for anything.

Coming off their bye, the Broncos are close to full strength, not counting the handful of players on injured reserve, some of whom they'll be getting back in the next few weeks.

, but things are also improving for the Las Vegas Raiders. Let's take a look at how Thursday's practice report shook out for both teams. Everyone but Jones was a full participant on Thursday, including Abrams-Draine, who was limited on Wednesday. Jones remains limited, but given that he's had nearly three weeks to bounce back from his hamstring injury, there's a good chance he'll play on Sunday, even if he ends up listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Also read Raiders Hit With Tough News on First Injury Report Ahead of Broncos

But that's me putting an optimistic spin on things. The Broncos have been without Hufanga for the past four games, so just getting him back will be great for the defense, but having him and Jones patrolling the back end will be just what the doctor ordered. Lohner continues to practice in full after the Broncos started his clock to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday.

It's unclear when the Broncos plan to make a decision on Lohner, but it could come before Sunday's game. If Lohner gets activated, though, the Broncos will need to make room on the 53-man roster, and they already have four tight ends. With each practice Lohner has, there are a handful of guys at the bottom of the roster who get a little more uncomfortable.

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Allen and Sutton returned to full participation, too, though they're limited designation on Wednesday was for rest only, as the Broncos ease them back into the swing of things after the bye. If Jones can progress on Friday, all the health stars will be aligned for Denver. The Raiders have been trying out kickers this week with Gay's injury, but the real story on Thursday was Bowers's return to practice.

The star tight end suffered a "Bowers didn't participate on Wednesday, but he was back out there on Thursday, albeit in limited form. Sources close to the Raiders indicate he's very focused on trying to play this game against the Broncos, so despite the early signs this week being unfavorable, it's too soon to count him out.

The Raiders are dealing with some injuries on their defensive line, as you can see, so it'll be interesting to see how Fatukasi and Hemingway progress on Friday. Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.