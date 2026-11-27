Digging into the fantasy football ripple effects of the news that Raiders TE Brock Bowers wasn't present at Friday's practice in advance of Week 12 vs Cleveland

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect While Raiders TE Brock Bowers had expressed optimism about playing against the Cleveland Browns all week, his fantasy football managers need to start making backup plans for Week 12 with the latest news out of Raiders' practice on Friday. TE Brock Bowers is not on the field during the media viewing period of practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bowers had been a limited participant at practice on Thursday and Friday, so this latest update is a step backward for fantasy managers who were planning on having their star tight end available for a final fantasy playoff push. The Raiders are in the midst of a playoff push of their own, but they also have a Week 13 bye, so there's a good chance they hold Bowers out in order to get him fully healthy for Week 14.