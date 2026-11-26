Deadline can confirm that the Broadway medley that was planned for the Thanksgiving parade thursday is a go for Saturday.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed To Saturday Due To Severe Weather; NBC Will Rerun 2025 Parade On ThursdayAdd us as a Google Preferred SourceNew Yorkers woke up this Thanksgiving morning to drizzly, gray skies along with winds that had sidewalks covered in dead, yellow leaves, though the weather throughout the pre-noon hours was hardly the fearsome nor’easter blast that prompted the postponement till Saturday of Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Still, with wind levels of up to 23 mph – and gusts considerably stronger – the postponement appears to have been justified, and the worst of the storm is yet to come. The impact of the postponement on performances that had been scheduled for today – marching bands, celebrity appearances, the bigmedley involving nine different shows – was still be dealt with as of this morning.

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Will Coss, Macy’s executive producer of the parade,this morning that organizers are “actively working through all the pieces of our parade, but I have to say there’s an overwhelming positive response. ”Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says Famed Balloons Will Soar Again At Rescheduled Macy's Parade: "It's The Only Inflation We Support In New York City"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed To Saturday Due To Severe Weather; NBC Will Rerun 2025 Parade On Thursday Coss continued, “Our performers, our talent, our performance groups, our bands, we’re all coming together to try to figure this out, and we’re optimistic that we’re going to have a really successful parade on Saturday morning.