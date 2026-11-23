Members of IATSE Local 764 voted Sunday to give their negotiating committee the authority to call a walkout if necessary.

Broadway shows could go dark during Thanksgiving week after wardrobe workers voted unanimously to authorize a strike amid stalled contract negotiations with theater producers. No strike has been called, however, and it remains unclear which productions would be affected if workers walk off the job.

Billy Zane performs during the opening night of “Bill Pay The Musical” at The Broadhurst Theatre in New York on Sept. 25.

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“No strike has been called at this time, so it would be premature to speculate about individual productions or cancellations,” a rep for the union told The Post. Its previous contract expired July 26, but members have continued working while the two sides attempt to reach a new agreement. Tensions escalated after the Broadway League canceled bargaining sessions scheduled for this past Wednesday and Thursday, according to the union.

Lisa Ann Walter, as Ms. Fleming, takes the curtain call for “Heathers: The Musical” in New York on April 27.produces the Broadway hits “The Lion King”Broadway shows could face disruptions during Thanksgiving week after wardrobe workers voted unanimously to authorize a strike amid stalled contract talks. Those separate labor agreements could determine which shows would be affected by a strike, although the union has not publicly identified the productions covered by its disputed Broadway League contract.

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The union has not publicly identified the productions covered by that agreement, making it impossible to determine how widespread a potential shutdown might be. A commercial production renting space from a theater company may operate under a different labor agreement than the venue’s own productions. AdvertisementBilly Zane performs during the opening night of"Bill Pay The Musical" at The Broadhurst Theatre in New York on Sept. 25.

Broadway shows could face disruptions during Thanksgiving week after wardrobe workers voted unanimously to authorize a strike amid stalled contract talks.