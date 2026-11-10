Broadway San Jose Debuts Musical Display at 2026 Christmas in the Park

Broadway San Jose partners with Christmas in the Park for a new Broadway-themed display at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts, featuring iconic characters from eight hit musicals.

Broadway San Jose has unveiled a comprehensive new display celebrating popular musical theater at this year's Christmas in the Park event in San Jose. The installation honors both on-stage performers and the essential backstage professionals who produce these live shows. At the center of the display stands a miniature replica of the Center for the Performing Arts, the specific venue where Broadway San Jose stages its touring productions.

Evolving Theater Display Features Eight Iconic Musicals

The exhibit showcases characters inspired by eight of the most celebrated musicals in modern history. The selection includes Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Annie, and Hamilton. Designers created the installation to function as an evolving exhibit that allows characters and theatrical elements to change over time. This flexibility provides opportunities to showcase additional upcoming productions and keeps the experience fresh for visitors who return multiple times.

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Four-Year Partnership Expands Community Collaboration

Ted Lopez, the Managing Director of Christmas in the Park, confirmed that the holiday festival is partnering with Broadway San Jose for the next four years. He stated that this collaboration between the two organizations created something truly special for the community to enjoy in the coming years. The partnership ensures that the Broadway-themed display becomes a lasting fixture in the annual downtown San Jose holiday celebration rather than a temporary decoration.

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Official Debut Scheduled for November 27 Ceremony

The Broadway San Jose display is scheduled to make its official debut during the 2026 Christmas in the Park festivities. The event officially kicks off with an opening ceremony on Friday, November 27, at 6 p.m. in downtown San Jose. This specific date marks the first public viewing of the miniature theater setup and the accompanying character figures.

Organizational Leaders Emphasize Local Community Investment

Gretchen Feyer, the general manager of Broadway San Jose, expressed hope that their participation would inspire other businesses and organizations to find meaningful ways to invest in downtown San Jose. She described the initiative as a wonderful opportunity for the organization to give back to the community it calls home. The display serves as a public tribute to the theater industry while highlighting the importance of local cultural support.