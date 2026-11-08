Broadway San Diego Marks 50 Years of Touring Shows in San Diego

Broadway San Diego celebrates its 50th anniversary, tracing five decades of touring Broadway productions, audience growth and a $54 million local economic impact.

Broadway San Diego marks its 50th anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, looking back on five decades of touring Broadway productions in San Diego. The organization traces its roots to the national touring production of Peter Shaffer's play 'Equus', which opened a six-day run at the Spreckels Theatre in the Gaslamp Quarter fifty years earlier.

The anniversary coincides with the current tour of 'The Outsiders', the La Jolla Playhouse-born Broadway musical, which concludes its six-day run on Oct. 27, 2026, at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Guests attending performances that day will receive playbills featuring a commemorative 50th Anniversary seal.

Also read State lawmakers condemn San Diego ofrenda honoring Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, call for its removal

How Broadway San Diego Began and Where It Plays

Broadway San Diego was launched on Nov. 8, 1976, under the name San Diego Playgoers. The organization is a regional division of The Nederlander Organization, which was founded in 1912.

The Nederlander Organization owns and operates nine theatres in New York, three in London, and theatres in Chicago and the Hollywood Pantages. Besides running its own theaters, Nederlander also produces and presents touring productions that travel to cities all over the country.

Broadway San Diego started out at the now-shuttered Spreckels on Broadway, then moved to the Fox Theatre, now the Jacobs Music Center on B Street, in the late 1970s. In 1986 it relocated to its permanent home at the nearly 3,000-seat Civic Theatre.

Advertisement

Over the decades the company changed its name to better reflect its Broadway connection. Since 1976 it has brought more than 500 touring Broadway musicals, plays, dance shows, concerts and comedians to downtown San Diego theaters.

How the Touring Lineup Shifted Toward Musicals

Musicals now dominate the offerings at Broadway San Diego, along with an occasional play. In the early years, the company presented Broadway plays featuring famous film, television and music stars, including Katherine Hepburn, Julie Harris, Robert Goulet and Jerry Lewis.

In the decades that followed, the lineup expanded to include musicals, concerts, dance shows and standup comedy. The most popular shows presented by Broadway San Diego over the past 50 years are all musicals and dance-based shows.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cats' sits at the top, with 12 tour visits since 1987. Riverdance follows with 10 visits, and 'Annie' has 9. 'Les Misérables' and 'Stomp' each made 8 visits, 'Rent' made 7, and 'Mamma Mia!', 'Wicked' and 'The Book of Mormon' each made 6. 'The Phantom of the Opera' rounds out the list with 5 visits.

The company also hosted the North American tour launch of Cole Escola's comedy play 'Oh, Mary!' last month. That production became Broadway San Diego's highest-attended play and grossed more than $1.8 million in ticket sales.

Advertisement

Economic Impact, Audience Profile and Local Awards

Broadway San Diego's annual economic impact on the San Diego economy is $54 million, which the company attributes to its dedicated subscribers. A recent customer survey found that 74.5 percent of subscribers are female or female-identifying.

The same survey found that 75 percent of subscribers are white and between the ages of 54 and 60. Forty-one percent graduated from college or attended graduate school, and subscribers' average household income is $212,000.

The company's annual Broadway San Diego Awards, now in its 14th year, include a local high school musical theater competition. Each June, the competition sends two winners on an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards, named after founder James Nederlander.

Broadway San Diego is run by Vice President Vanessa Ybarra Davis, who joined the company in 1998. Ybarra Davis is a Tony Awards voter and co-leads the Nederlander Organization's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee.

In a recent interview, Ybarra Davis discussed the company's history and its future. Her responses were slightly edited to avoid duplication and for clarity.

Five shows still playing on Broadway are scheduled to arrive soon: 'Disney's The Lion King', 'Buena Vista Social Club', 'Operation Mincemeat', 'The Great Gatsby' and 'Maybe Happy Ending'. The company's 50th anniversary season will be announced early next year, with its first shows arriving in San Diego next fall.