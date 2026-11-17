Seaview, the Broadway production company, has tapped Justin Klein, former political advisor to Hillary Rodham Clinton, as its Chief Operating Officer.

Raúl Esparza Missing Two Days Of Broadway’s ‘Galileo’ After Suffering Concussion During Rehearsal; Michael Park Stepping In, a New York-based executive and former advisor to Hillary Rodham Clinton and her nonprofit organization Onward Together, as its new Chief Operating Officer, with senior Seaview producerThe changes come as the company focuses on developing the infrastructure for its next phase of multimedia development.

As Head of Theater, Pardee will lead the company’s largest department, with a company line-up thisAndrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Titus Burgess To Star In Broadway’s ‘It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’Jessica Chastain Returning To Broadway In New Play ‘Lost Lear’; Corey Stoll, Michael Urie Co-Star In a statement, Seaview’s co-founder and CEO Greg Nobile said, “We are so excited to welcome Justin to Seaview as our Chief Operating Officer. As we grow across theater, film and television, we’ve been intentional about building a team with the infrastructure to take on bigger and bolder work.

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Justin has spent his career turning big ideas into well-run organizations across media and politics, and he’ll be the one making sure our operations can keep up with our ambitions. ”Nobile continued, “I’m also thrilled to promote Anna to Head of Theater. She has been a driving force behind so much of what Seaview has put onstage, and she has more than earned the chance to lead our largest department.

I couldn’t be prouder of our team, or more excited for all that’s ahead — on Broadway and beyond. ”Klein comes to Seaview from Fenway Strategies, a strategic communications firm, where he held the COO role, overseeing the firm’s business operations, financial management, and growth strategy.

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Previously, he was Vice President of Business Affairs at Recount Media, and earlier in his career, he held senior roles on political campaigns and at the Democratic National Committee, and served as a Senior Advisor to Hillary Rodham Clinton and her nonprofit organization, Onward Together.

“I’ve long admired Seaview for the ambition of its work and its role in shaping contemporary theater,” Klein said in a statement. “Bringing my experience building and scaling organizations to Seaview at this stage in its evolution is incredibly meaningful. I’m thrilled to join Greg Nobile and the team at such an exciting moment for the company.

” Pardee is Seaview’s most senior producer and has been with the company for three and a half years, rising from Associate Producer to Producer and now to the newly formed role. Prior to her time with Seaview, she spent eight years at National Artists Management Company with Barry and Fran Weissler, rising from assistant to Barry Weissler to Associate Producer.

Since joining Seaview, she has led the company’s producing efforts on such Broadway and Off Broadway productions, as Sam Gold’sstarring Adrien Brody and directed by David Cromer, among others. She works across Seaview’s producing and development slate, partnering with artists and creative teams from early development through production.

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In its announcement, Seaview noted that the additions to its leadership team “reflect the reality of Seaview’s operations, as it has grown from a theater producer into a multi-vertical entertainment company,” adding that Klein’s “breadth of experience building and scaling organizations across media, nonprofit, and political fields will help guide Seaview in its continues expansion across across all mediums. ” In a statement, Pardee said, “Since joining Seaview, I’ve had the great privilege of working alongside an incredibly talented and passionate team guided by Greg’s innovative vision.

I’m honored to step into this new role and excited to lead the next chapter of our Theater Department, championing ambitious work and the extraordinary artists who bring it to life. ”Disney Makes Q4 Gains; Content Spend To Hit $26B Next Fiscal Year