Broadway's upcoming winter season will include productions with such huge stars as Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, John C. Reilly and many more.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’ Broadway Review: Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell & Jamie Lloyd Throw An Irresistible Party Of Shakespeare’s Great Comedy In case you’ve noticed a lot of big, starry announcements in recent weeks for shows that will open this spring – and not just spring proper like the Tony-heavy month of April, but the chillier weeks just after the December holidays but before the Easter thaw.

Why announce now? The better to entice potential ticket-buyers into surprising their beloveds with gift-wrapped tickets to seeand John C. Reilly a week or two later. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy Easter all rolled into one.

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'Much Ado About Nothing' Broadway Review: Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell & Jamie Lloyd Throw An Irresistible Party Of Shakespeare's Great ComedyBroadway’s upcoming winter season comes as a very star-packed fall is raking up strong weekly grosses.

Last week, the critically-blessed, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe, grossed $2,570,589, a common enough occurrence for that show to place it week after week alongside such a $2M+ stalwart asBut Broadway won’t be resting on its pine-scented laurels for long: A week after the holidays, Manhattan Theatre Club’s‘s Richard Schiff, Jessica Hecht, Will Pullen, Danny Burstein and others opens January 7 , and in short order the much anticipatedthe Dominique Morisseau play starring Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Kara Young, begins previews January 5 at the Todd Haimes Theatre ahead of an opening night on January 27, 2027.

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, the Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg’s Pulitizer-finalist play with a big-name cast of François Arnaud, David Corenswet and Yvonne Strahovski. Performances begin Saturday, January 30, 2027, at the Longacre Theatre, with a March 1 opening night. It’s a 16-week engagement.is a one-person play written Jessica Dickey, directed by Sarna Lapine, about an Amish community coming together in the wake of tragedy.

Previews begin at the Broadhurst Theatre on February 10 ahead of an early March opening. and, at least in terms of celebrity names, is the winter show to beat: Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd and Sarah Paulson lead the cast of Bess Wohl’s play that also includes Martin Freeman, Greta Lee and Isaac Powell. Joe Mantello directs, with Scott Rudin and Barry Diller producing.

Previews begin February 10 at the Ethel Barrymore Theater, with an opening on March 11.starring Annalese Starzec and Blake Zelesnikar, both Broadway newcomers, but no matter: The star power of this one is the title itself, a name certain to stir nostalgia for fans of the Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze classic film romance. The new stage production based on the 1987 film will arrive on Broadway this winter for a limited seven-month engagement.

Performances begin Friday, February 12, 2027, at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre with a “gala celebration” on Sunday, March 14. , beginning previews February 23 at the Hudson ahead of a March 15 opening, carries the imprimatur of a very successful and acclaimed Off Broadway run last summer, along with the reputation of the playwright – Jonathan Spector – who scored a major Broadway success last year with the Tony-winning.

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Casting for the play hasn’t been announced, but the Off Broadway production starred such New York stage favorites as Molly Ranson, Nate Mann, Liz Larsen, Eli Gelb, Molly Bernard, Zoë Winters and Hale Appleman.

‘s Thomas Kail directs at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, with performances for the 15-week engagement beginning March 3, 2027, and an opening on March 23. , director Jamie Lloyd’s revival of the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical starring Rachel Zegler reprising her Olivier Award-winning performance as Eva Perón.

Previews start February 27 at the Winter Garden – currently the home of Lloyd’s magnificentwill be the final opening before the spring crunch of Tony-qualifying last minute arrivals goes full swing, and, yes, those shows will have plenty of stars as well – Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Laura Linney, Neil Patrick Harris and more. Those April openers include‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow