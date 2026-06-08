Broadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by Pink

The Tony Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the theater industry, were held on June 7, 2026, and were hosted by Pink. The event saw several notable wins, including 'Liberation' and Broadway revivals. The host, Pink, made a statement by saying, 'Don't screw up.'

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Ann Harada, from second left, Brad Oscar, Ana Gasteyer, Maulik Pancholy and the cast of “Schmigadoon! ” perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Neil Patrick Harris, left, and Host Pink perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Megan Thee Stallion, center, performs during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Maya Rudolph, left, and Cole Escola present the award for best performance by a leading actor in a play during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

John Lithgow accepts the award for best performance by a leading actor in a play for “Giant” during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Broadway stars say AI can do a lot, but it can’t replace the experience of live theater. P! NK is raising her glass to a new challenge.

The Grammy-winning performer is stepping into the spotlight as host of the 79th Annual Tony Awards. She says her plan for Tonys host is simple: “Don’t screw up. ” Ann Harada, from left, Bruce Oscar, Ana Gasteyer and the cast of “Schmigadoon! ” perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Ann Harada, from left, Bruce Oscar, Ana Gasteyer and the cast of “Schmigadoon! ” perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Ann Harada, from second left, Brad Oscar, Ana Gasteyer, Maulik Pancholy and the cast of “Schmigadoon! ” perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Ann Harada, from second left, Brad Oscar, Ana Gasteyer, Maulik Pancholy and the cast of “Schmigadoon! ” perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Neil Patrick Harris, left, and Host Pink perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Neil Patrick Harris, left, and Host Pink perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Megan Thee Stallion, center, performs during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Megan Thee Stallion, center, performs during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Maya Rudolph, left, and Cole Escola present the award for best performance by a leading actor in a play during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Maya Rudolph, left, and Cole Escola present the award for best performance by a leading actor in a play during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. John Lithgow accepts the award for best performance by a leading actor in a play for “Giant” during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

John Lithgow accepts the award for best performance by a leading actor in a play for “Giant” during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Broadway stars say AI can do a lot, but it can’t replace the experience of live theater. P! NK is raising her glass to a new challenge.

The Grammy-winning performer is stepping into the spotlight as host of the 79th Annual Tony Awards. She says her plan for Tonys host is simple: “Don’t screw up. ” The musical parodies golden-age Broadway classics like “The Music Man” and “Oklahoma! ” centered on a modern-day couple finding themselves in a “Brigadoon”-like fantasyland where the wholesome townspeople keep breaking into song.

The win is a redemption for creator Cinco Paul, whose TV series was canceled after two seasons. He won Tonys for the score and the book Sunday.

“Sometimes singing, dancing, jokes and a happy ending are all you need,” said producer Lorne Michaels, the creator of “Saturday Night Live,” after the win. The win for “Schmigadoon! ” also completes what some unofficially call a “studio EGOT,” giving the producing company credits for winning awards at all four major ceremonies.

Apple already has Emmys for comedies “Ted Lasso” andWohl’s play collects stories from second-wave feminists from all walks of life as they tackle misogyny, racism and traditional gender roles. Wohl is only the fourth woman to win a best play Tony, joining Wendy Wasserstein, Yasmina Reza and Frances Goodrich.

“I want to honor women everywhere who have the courage to use their voice,” said Wohl, who thanked her mom, daughters and female producers. “And to all the girls out there: May you speak your truth, and may the world be wise enough to listen. ”Arthur Miller’s masterpiece that looks at the unraveling of the American Dream. It won the 1949 Tony for best new play and best revival crowns in 1984, 1999 and 2012.

It earned a leading six Tonys: “Roseanne” star Laurie Metcalf won her third Tony for playing Willy Loman’s wife opposite Nathan Lane in the revival, which also won for lighting, scenic design and sound design. Joe Mantello won best director for a play. — a big, soaring musical that depicts an America being remade by immigration, racial violence, industrial wealth and political unrest — won the best musical revival.

Caissie Levy, who was Broadway’s first Elsa in “Frozen,” won her first Tony for playing the matriarch of a wealthy suburban family in “Ragtime. ” She thanks all the babysitters who let her become both a mother and a Broadway performer. Neil Patrick Harris, left, and Host Pink perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Neil Patrick Harris, left, and Host Pink perform during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Moments later, Joshua Henry, a four-time nominee, won his first Tony as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in “Ragtime. ” “Even in the face of pain and tragedy, he found a way to be heard,” Henry said of his character.

“Every artist in this room, every artist at home, fight — fight to be heardin Mark Rosenblatt’s production set in 1983, when the author is facing intense backlash for his antisemitic comments. At 80, he is the oldest man ever to win a competitive acting Tony.

“Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them,” he said. “In those years, I have worked with hundreds of just fantastic theater artists. I’ve had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments on the stage, but I have to tell you right now, this moment has got to be one of the best. ” Shoshana Bean, who won best featured actress in a musical for playing a single mom in “The Lost Boys,” echoed the themes of “Liberation” in her speech.

“This is for the mamas. This is for the single mamas. This is for my single mama. You are the wild heroes.

This is for the incredible army of women that surround and uplift me,” she said. Brad Oscar, from left, Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, and Ana Gasteyer perform the title song from “Schmigadoon! ” during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Brad Oscar, from left, Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, and Ana Gasteyer perform the title song from “Schmigadoon!

” during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. which reimagines the 1980s classic feline musical as a celebration of queer ballroom culture, won for best direction of a musical by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch.

“We honor the Black and brown trans women and gay men who were ballroom’s pioneers, as well as today’s icons, and our cast of astonishing triple-threats, including people from their 20s to their 80s, and every decade in between,” Levingston said. Lesley Manville, an Oscar nominee for “Phantom Thread,” won best lead actress in a play, making her Broadway debut in a modern retelling of Sophocles’ classic tragedy “Oedipus.

”Pink, the Tony’s host, started the show spinning and then dangling uncomfortably from a harness over the stage, dressed like Peter Pan. Former host Neil Patrick Harris stepped in to suggest the first-time host just be herself. After lifting Harris off the stage with her legs, Pink relented to his suggestion, added a top hat and belted out “Lady Marmalade” with contributions from dozens of performers including Lea Michele and Megan Thee Stallion — and some 170 performers.

In her opening remarks, Pink, who has not yet gotten a Broadway credit, called herself theater’s second-biggest fan after her teenage daughter, Willow.

“I’m not here just to steal peoples’ wigs, although I will be doing that. I’m here to celebrate the hardest-working people in show business,” she said.

“Schmigadoon! ” and “Death of a Salesman” each went into the main telecast with a lead of three Tonys after a pre-show on Pluto TV hosted by Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess that announced the more technical awards. Qween Jean became the first openly trans Tony winner ever for making the costumes for “Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

”After the big opening number, Pink was generally a genial, exuberant figure, popping up in new outfits for a few self-deprecating bits, but then roaring to life when leading a very convincing “All That Jazz” as “Chicago” celebrated its 30th anniversary, with the pop singer nailing the Bob Fosse-inspired choreography. The In Memoriam section was led by Leslie Odom Jr. singing a powerful “Without You” from “Rent,” honoring such lost figures as actors Robert Duvall, Robert Redford and Diane Keaton, as well as playwright Tom Stoppard.

Rachel Zegler then stunned with a version of “What I Did For Love” from “A Chorus Line,” which last year celebrated its 50th anniversary. Other performances included the original lead cast members of “The Book of Mormon” — Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Rory O’Malley and Nikki M. James — reuniting toKennedy is a theater, TV, music, food and obit writer and editor for The Associated Press, as well as a critic for theater, movies and music. He is based in New York City.





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