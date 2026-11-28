Nine musical productions were each given about a minute to show their stuff during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Saturday.

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Nine musical productions – a mix of long-running shows and newcomers – were each given about a minute to show their stuff and pitch a nationwide audience on buying a ticket or two and taking in a Broadway show. Broadway’s big parade moment arrived at 9:13 a.m. ET, nearly 45 minutes into the event, with emcee Julianne Hough , represented her by cast member Jarrod Spector, in full regal cape and crown as King George II and singing that musical’s comic showstopper “You’ll Be Back.

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” Another crowd-pleaser followed when Margaret Cho and Glinda , performing the big number “Defying Gravity,” complete with the Wicked Witch’s very, very large, billowing black cape that would never have survived the gusts of Thanksgiving Thursday.