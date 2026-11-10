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Broadway finds its Prince: Jordan Fisher cast as 'The Kid' in 'Purple Rain' musical

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Broadway finds its Prince: Jordan Fisher cast as 'The Kid' in 'Purple Rain' musical
Kris Kollins · Peter Duchan · Jordan Fisher
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Jordan Fisher will star in the Broadway adaptation of “Purple Rain” as “The Kid.”.

Broadway has found its PrinceJordan Fisher . The actor, whose Broadway credits include “Hadestown,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sweeney Todd” and “ Hamilton ,” will play Prince's leading role of “The Kid” in a musical adaptation of “Purple Rain.

” The musical will premiere at the Majestic Theatre next spring, beginning previews in March. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Also readBroadway finds its Prince: Jordan Fisher cast as 'The Boy' in 'Purple Rain' musical

“Purple Rain” tells the vaguely autobiographical story of an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene who is juggling a tumultuous home life and a budding romance. The film, which won an Oscar for its song score, includes the hits “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and “Take Me With U.” The soundtrack won two Grammys.

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The show marks the first time Fisher, also known for “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and winning “Dancing With the Stars,” originates a Broadway role. The show made its world premiere in 2025 in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis with a story by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Since then, the creative team has changed. The Broadway version has a story by Peter Duchan and direction by Saheem Ali.

Kris Kollins played “The Kid. ” Prince died in 2016. ___ This story has been updated to correct the name of the character. It is “The Kid,” not “The Boy. ”

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Kris Kollins Peter Duchan Jordan Fisher Entertainment Prince Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

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Jordan Fisher to Play The Kid in Purple Rain Broadway Musical

Jordan Fisher takes the role of The Kid in the new Purple Rain Broadway musical. Previews start March 12, 2027, at the Majestic Theater in New York City.

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