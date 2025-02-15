Broadway Dallas Celebrates Music Hall's 100th Anniversary with a Season of Dallas Premieres and Audience Favorites

Broadway Dallas is marking the 100th anniversary of the Music Hall at Fair Park with a season of spectacular shows, including Dallas premieres and beloved classics. The season features a mix of Tony Award-winning musicals, captivating stories, and unforgettable music.

Broadway Dallas celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Music Hall at Fair Park with a season filled with Dallas premieres and audience favorites. The season kicks off with the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, based on S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film.

This production, featuring a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, and music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, follows the story of Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ as they battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967. Ponyboy and his friends navigate the complexities of self-discovery as they dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. The production will run from December 16, 2025 – January 4, 2026, at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Next, Broadway Dallas will present another Tony Award-winning spectacle, a timeless tale that has been brought to life like never before. Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, and book writer Linda Woolverton. This enchanting reimagining boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” The show will run from January 6-18 at Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District.The season continues with a winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, which will run February 17 – March 1 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Featuring book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and score by Jeanine Tesori, the show focuses on Kimberly who is about to turn 16 and has recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure. Broadway Dallas will then stage , an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career. The production, winner of four Tony Awards by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, runs from March 31 – April 12 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Next, the Music Hall at Fair Park will host , the original blockbuster with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman. This production will run from May 6 – June 14. Immerse yourself in the wonderful Land of Oz, where there is a young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships until the world decides to call one good and the other one . The season concludes with , the musical mystery by Peter DePietro, Tom Chiode, Galen Blum, Wayne Barker and Vinnie Martucci, which will run June 16-28 at the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, , running January 27 – February 1 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power.





