Broadway Celebrates Pride Month with Tony Awards: Death of a Salesman and Schmigadoon! Shine

New York hosted a spectacular televised Tony Awards ceremony to kick off Pride Month, honoring the best in Broadway. Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home six awards including Best Revival of a Play. Schmigadoon! secured the top musical prize, Best Musical, while other notable winners included Laurie Metcalf, Caissie Levy, and Alden Ehrenreich. The event also featured special lifetime achievement awards for André Bishop, James Lapine, and Jules Fisher.

lit up New York on Sunday, kicking off Pride Month with a spectacular televised celebration of Broadway . Pink hosted the three-hourceremony, which honored the performers and craftspeople behind a fiercely competitive theatre season.

The revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman came up as the night’s most dominant nomination, securing multiple top prizes, including acting wins for veteran starsand Laurie Metcalf. In the musical categories, Schmigadoon! – adapted from the Apple TV+ series – took home the coveted Best Musical award, while Liberation claimed Best Play. , known globally for Harry Potter, was nominated for Best Leading Actor for Every Brilliant Thing, though the award ultimately went to Lithgow.

The connection to The Big Bang Theory came through multiple winners whose careers have crossed over from television comedy to the stage. Laurie Metcalf – Best Featured Actress in a Play for Death of a SalesmanCaissie Levy – Best Leading Actress in a Musical for RagtimeAlden Ehrenreich – Best Featured Actor in a Play for Becky ShawAli Louis Bourzgui – Best Featured Actor in a Musical for The Lost Boys Death of a Salesman collected six trophies overall, including Best Revival of a Play, Best Direction for Joe Mantello, and design awards for scenic, lighting, and sound work.

Additionally, Schmigadoon! and The Lost Boys had entered the ceremony, leading the musical field with 12 nominations each. After all, The Lost Boys won several design and featured performer categories. While Schmigadoon! clinched Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score for Cinco Paul. Special Tony Awards were presented to lifetime achievement recipients André Bishop, James Lapine, and Jules Fisher.

Devanshi Basu is an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media, where she channels her love for cinema, internet culture, and all things trending into sharp, engaging stories. Whether she’s unpacking celebrity buzz or decoding the latest film happenings, she brings a deep understanding of digital culture to every piece. When she’s not writing, she’s probably buried crafting stories behind the camera. Netflix subscribers can now watch one of Emma Stone‘s award-winning comedy movies from Searchlight Pictures.

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