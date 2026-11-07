Broadview Heights police seek help finding missing 69-year-old man

The Broadview Heights Police Department said Saturday it is asking for help locating a missing 69-year-old man who police believe has early-onset dementia.

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - The Broadview Heights Police Department said Saturday it is asking for help locating a missing 69-year-old man who police believe has early-onset dementia.

According to police, Nak Sung was last seen leaving his home Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:51 a.m. on foot in Broadview Heights. According to the Endangered Missing Adult Alert, the incident took place on Emerald Creek Drive in Broadview Heights. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a green vest jacket, blue jeans and a gray baseball cap.

Also read Texas High School Football: Arlington Heights battles Brewer for district crown

Police said Sung didn’t tell anyone why he left or where he was going, and he left without any belongings, including his wallet and phone. They added that Sung’s family hasn’t heard from or seen him. Police said Sung’s wife reported him missing Saturday. In a media release, police said Sung has left his home before under similar circumstances.

Advertisement

The last time was in July, when he spent about four days alone in the Cleveland Metroparks and was found at the Brecksville Reservation. The release said his disappearance poses a threat of immediate danger because of the wet, cold weather and Sung’s lack of resources. The alert also said Sung is known to travel by RTA and may be experiencing early-onset dementia. The alert describes Sung as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 149 pounds.

He has black, balding hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information on Sung and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Broadview Heights Police Department at 526-5400.