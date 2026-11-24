ESPN broadcaster Tom Jackson has died at age 66. Meanwhile, Broadway performer Sarrah Strimel Bentley apologizes for struggling with 'O Canada' lyrics during the Islanders game.

The sports and entertainment world received two distinct updates regarding notable figures in professional athletics and Broadway performance. ESPN broadcaster and former NFL player Tom Jackson passed away at the age of 66, with friends describing his sudden loss as a profound shock. In a separate incident at a major sporting event, Broadway performer Sarrah Strimel Bentley issued a public apology for stumbling over the lyrics to "O Canada" during a pre-game ceremony. These events highlight both the fragility of life in the public eye and the intense pressure performers face in high-stakes environments.

Sarrah Strimel Bentley Addresses Anthem Error

Bentley addressed the viral moment directly after the lyrics error occurred during a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders on Monday, November 23. The 45-year-old performer, who is a breast cancer survivor, posted a video shortly after the event to explain her actions and express her remorse to the Canadian audience. She stated that she sang both anthems and felt a deep need to apologize to all of her Canadian fans for the mistake during the national performance.

Also read Anthem Singer Sarrah Strimel-Bentley Apologizes for O Canada Lyrics Flub at Leafs-Islanders Game

She explained that she had practiced the lyrics intensively, yet performing in front of 18,000 people made the task frightening given that she had not sung the anthem in her whole life prior to this event. Bentley admitted that she botched the lyrics and offered a sincere apology for the embarrassment it may have caused. She emphasized that the pressure of the moment contributed to her difficulty in recalling the words, which went against her usual preparation standards.

The performance took place during the New York Islanders' Hockey Fights Cancer night, an event that holds personal significance for Bentley as she is a breast cancer survivor herself. A statement from the team noted that they invited the Broadway star to sing on this emotional evening, acknowledging her personal battle with the disease. The team highlighted her journey, which included a double mastectomy, eight rounds of chemotherapy, and 28 rounds of radiation before she rang the bell as cancer-free.

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Bentley added a personal context to her struggle, noting that treatment put her through menopause, which she believes affected her memory during the performance. She requested grace from the public, stating that she wished people would be easier on someone who is simply a human being going through such difficulties. She concluded her apology by affirming her love for Canada and quoting the final line of the national anthem, "I stand on guard for thee."

Tavares and Team Support Bentley

Tommy Tavares, the 36-year-old player, provided insight into the atmosphere during the performance and offered support to Bentley. He noted that it is natural to get into one's own world while listening to the anthem, especially when mentally preparing for the game. Tavares expressed that it was incredible to witness Bentley's journey and acknowledged the significant difficulties she has overcome in her fight against cancer.

His comments underscored the supportive environment within the locker room and the team organization, which recognized Bentley's status as a great moment for her despite the lyrical stumble. The team's statement reiterated their appreciation for her participation and framed the event around the shared fight against cancer. This perspective shifted the narrative from a performance error to a moment of solidarity with a survivor.

ESPN Broadcaster Tom Jackson Dies at 66

In other sports news, new details have emerged regarding the death of ESPN broadcaster and former NFL player Tom Jackson. Friends of Jackson have described his sudden loss as a shock to those who knew him and followed his career. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed to Us on Monday, November 23, that Jackson was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, November 20, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

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Jackson's passing marks the end of a notable career in sports broadcasting and professional football. The confirmation by the coroner's office provides the official timeline and location of his death, ending the period of uncertainty that followed his sudden disappearance from public view. His death has prompted tributes and reflections from colleagues and fans who remember his contributions to the sport.

Friends of Jackson have shared their grief and shock, emphasizing the unexpected nature of his passing. The confirmation by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office adds official closure to the tragedy, allowing family and friends to begin the mourning process. His status as a former NFL player and ESPN broadcaster has made his death particularly resonant within the sports community.

Other Sports and Entertainment Updates

Separately, questions remain regarding the disappearance of Travis Turner, who allegedly vanished into the woods behind his Virginia home one year ago on November 20. His wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, 46, spoke to the Daily Mail on Thursday, November 19, stating that she has no closure and cries every day. She described her grieving process, noting that she finds different ways to cope by talking to people who have gone through similar experiences, emphasizing that no one is alone in their fight.

Additionally, Gabriel Iglesias' representative provided an update after the comic fell ill and needed help off stage during a performance. While specific details of the medical emergency were not fully elaborated in the initial report, the rep's statement confirmed the incident. These diverse stories from the sports and entertainment sectors highlight the ongoing personal and professional challenges faced by public figures in 2024.