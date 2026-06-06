Britvic Faces Legal Action Over Unauthorized Use of 'Magic Mushroom Cabin' Image

Britvic is being sued by the owners of a 'magic mushroom cabin' holiday let for using their photo without permission to promote a J2O competition. The claimants allege flagrant copyright infringement and seek damages.

The owners of a distinctive holiday cottage known as the ' magic mushroom cabin ' have initiated legal proceedings against Britvic, the manufacturer of J2O soft drinks, for alleged copyright infringement.

Amanda and David Robinson, who operate the unique accommodation on their property in Dodford, Northamptonshire, claim that Britvic used a photograph of their cabin without permission to promote a competition. According to High Court documents, the beverage giant, which also produces Robinsons squash and Tango, featured the image in marketing materials for a 'unique summer hangout' prize tied to the launch of a redesigned J2O bottle last year.

Barrister John-Paul Tettmar-Saleh, representing the Robinsons, stated that between July and October Britvic utilized the 2017 photograph taken by Mrs Robinson across multiple platforms, including its official website, the J2O Amazon store, and various online and in-store advertisements. He emphasized that the couple received no credit for the image and described the infringement as 'flagrant.

' Furthermore, the barrister alleged that Britvic continued using the image for approximately 90 days after receiving a formal complaint from the Robinsons, indicating a calculated decision to profit from the unauthorized usage. The claimants are seeking £6,552 in damages for lost profits, along with additional compensation representing the licensing fee they would have charged for the image's use.

Mr Tettmar-Saleh argued that the Robinsons' brand, which emphasizes a bespoke, nature-oriented experience, is not naturally aligned with a large multinational producer of sugary drinks. He suggested that any association would have required careful consideration and a 'high price' due to the mismatch in brand values. Britvic, headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, has yet to file a formal defence to the claim and did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A hearing date has not been set.

Britvic, which holds the UK licence to manufacture and distribute PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7Up, and Lipton Ice Tea, recently became the subject of a £3.3 billion takeover by Danish brewer Carlsberg, a deal approved by the High Court in January. The outcome of this copyright dispute could have implications for how corporations source and verify imagery for marketing campaigns, particularly when featuring distinctive private properties





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Britvic Lawsuit Copyright Infringement Magic Mushroom Cabin J2O Competition Image Licensing

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Magic Mushroom Cabin Owners Sue Britvic Over Unauthorized Image Use in J2O CompetitionAmanda and David Robinson are taking legal action against Britvic, the maker of J2O, for using a photo of their unique 'magic mushroom cabin' without permission in a promotional competition. The Northamptonshire couple claim copyright infringement and seek damages, arguing the brand misalignment would have warranted a high licensing fee. Britvic, which has not yet filed a defense, is accused of a 'flagrant' infringement that continued after a complaint. The case highlights intellectual property issues in marketing campaigns involving distinctive properties.

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