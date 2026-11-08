Brittany Snow Styles Ralph Lauren for 2026 LACMA Gala

The actress wore a gown from the designer's spring 2004 collection.

The “Pitch Perfect” alum wore a streamlined gown from the spring 2004 ready-to-wear collection for Saturday night’s event, a slip-style dress cast in a vibrant shade of pink with angular lines and symmetrical design.

The pink tone brought a splash of color to the 2026 LACMA Gala, while Snow’s jewelry, including diamond earrings and statement rings, added a healthy dose of sparkle to the overall look. Snow’s hair was coiffed into spotlight the dress and jewelry pieces. Stylist Yael Quint, who also works with Olivia Munn, curated Snow’s look.dress, stars like Juno Temple, Zendaya and Keke Palmer showcased the relevancy of Y2K runway looks from the likes of Dior, Alberta Ferretti and Gucci.

Also read Jax Taylor Seeks $17,000 Monthly Support Amid Divorce From Brittany Cartwright

Indeed, the resurgence of such designer pieces from 20 or more years ago coincides with the continued revitalization of Y2K trends. Ballet flats, low-rise jeans and more fads from the early 2000s and late ’90s have returned within the last few years, thanks in no small part to Gen Z’s fascination with and repurposing of those past fashion staples.

Between Snow’s spring 2004 Ralph Lauren runway look, the staying powering of Y2K trends and celebrity fascination with late ’90s and early aughts runway styles, the actress’ LACMA look certainly catered to a relevant trend with some added timeless minimalism. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve.

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, while Gucci continued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform. Proceeds support the museum’s film programming, exhibitions and educational initiatives.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers