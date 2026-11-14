Brittany Snow Shimmers at 'The Hunting Wives' Premiere

The actress wore an all-over sparkling dress for Thursday night's Los Angeles premiere.

shimmered from head to toe at “The Hunting Wives” season two premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The “Pitch Perfect” alum wore a disco-inspired dress with a sleeveless silhouette, rounded neckline and slit at the side.

Disco ball-inspired silver sequins featured over the entire dress, creating a playful energy at theThe sleek design included some contrast, with a base beige fabric featured at the back. But the sparkling style was certainly the most eye-catching element. Snow also incorporated subtle glittering moments with her jewelry pieces, including rings and a set of small hoop earrings. For a continued metallic touch to the overall look, Snow added a set of strappy silver heels.

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As for glam, the actress went old school with her hair and makeup. Glen “Coco” Oropeza coiffed Snow’s hair with a side part and soft cascading waves. For makeup, the actress turned to artist Diane Buzzetta, who gave Snow a lined eye and glossy lip. Stylist Yael Quint, who also works with Olivia Munn and AnnaSophia Robb, among others, curated Snow’s look.

The dress certainly catered to the recent trend in which celebrities have embraced the Y2K craze by returning to designer runway looks from more than 20 years ago. The slip style, while bold in its use of color, gravitated toward that ’90s minimalism and playful early aughts energy.

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“The Hunting Wives” follows Sophie O’Neil, played by Snow, who finds her life upended by socialite Margo, played by Malin Akerman, who leads her down a path of obsession, seduction and murder. The second season of the Netflix series arrives Nov. 26 on the streaming platform.

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