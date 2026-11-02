Brittany Snow Shares Divorce Journey and New Engagement

Brittany Snow opens up about her divorce from Tyler Stanaland and her new relationship with Hunter Moreno, revealing how the split changed her life and outlook on love.

Brittany Snow has publicly discussed the transformative impact of her divorce from Tyler Stanaland, explaining how the separation fundamentally reshaped her personal life and future outlook. The actress revealed that the experience of rebuilding her life from the ground up allowed her to develop a deeper sense of self and appreciation for her current romantic relationship.

Divorce Timeline and Early Struggles

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland were married on March 14, 2020, a date that occurred shortly before global COVID-19 lockdowns altered daily life. The couple announced their separation in September 2022, marking the end of their marriage after two years. Brittany Snow officially filed for divorce in January 2023, initiating the legal process that would define the next phase of her life.

Also read Sister Wives Meri and Kody Brown Divorce Split Roots in Kody's Legal Divorce History

The separation began during a difficult period when Brittany Snow was 37 years old. She recalled living in an Airbnb, facing uncertainty about her future while trying to rebuild her life alongside her dog. The actress described this time as a moment of intense solitude and uncertainty, where she had to figure out how to move forward on her own.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Brittany Snow opened up about these early challenges. She shared that the isolation forced her to confront her future without the safety net of her marriage. This period of self-discovery became a crucial foundation for the changes that would follow in her personal and professional life.

Advertisement

New Relationship and Changed Perspectives

Brittany Snow began dating photographer and creative director Hunter Moreno in 2024. Her time on the podcast highlighted how her previous divorce directly influenced her approach to this new relationship. She explained that going through the separation helped her appreciate the differences between her current partnership and her past marriage.

The actress stated that she is grateful for the divorce experience because it changed the person she is. This transformation allowed her to enter a new relationship with a different mindset and set of expectations. Brittany Snow emphasized that the partner she is with now is fundamentally different from her ex-husband, reflecting her own growth.

About a month prior to this public disclosure, Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno became engaged. The couple reportedly kept the engagement private, sharing the news only with close friends before making it public. This step marks a significant milestone in their relationship, showing their commitment to a shared future after personal turmoil.

Community Support and Life Lessons

Brittany Snow found comfort in the stories of other women who had faced similar challenges. The 40-year-old actress said she appreciated hearing from friends and online communities about their experiences with divorce in their late 30s. She frequently used Reddit to read stories from women who had navigated similar life transitions.

Advertisement

This community support provided Brittany Snow with a sense of solidarity and practical advice during her difficult years. Reading about how others rebuilt their lives helped her realize that starting over is possible at any age. She emphasized that women in their late 30s and beyond can find new paths and happiness after major life changes.

The lessons learned from her divorce continue to influence how Brittany Snow views her future. She believes that individuals have the power to shape their own narratives, regardless of past setbacks. This perspective has allowed her to approach her new relationship and life stage with confidence and optimism.

Impact on Professional and Personal Life

The public sharing of her story on a major podcast like Armchair Expert has resonated with fans and followers. Brittany Snow's honesty about her struggles and subsequent happiness has provided inspiration to others undergoing similar experiences. Her openness has helped destigmatize divorce and highlight the possibility of renewal.

As Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno move forward in their engagement, the focus remains on their shared journey. The actress's willingness to discuss her past challenges has shown strength and resilience. Her story serves as a testament to the power of community support and personal growth in navigating life's biggest transitions.