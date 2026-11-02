Brittany Snow Details Eating Disorder Recovery and Tyler Stanaland Divorce Impact

Brittany Snow reveals how her 2022 divorce from Tyler Stanaland exacerbated an eating disorder, leading to intensive outpatient therapy at age 23 and a path to self-acceptance.

Brittany Snow has publicly disclosed that her turbulent divorce from Tyler Stanaland significantly worsened her longstanding struggle with an eating disorder, a battle that nearly claimed her life in her early twenties. The actress revealed that the emotional fallout from her separation in 2022 triggered a severe relapse, leaving her unable to eat and deeply disconnected from her own body image. She emphasized that the experience was a critical turning point in her journey toward mental health recovery and self-forgiveness.

Divorce Triggers Relapse and Self-Destruction Cycle

Brittany Snow explained in a cover story for Self magazine, published on Thursday, November 6, that the breakdown of her marriage to Tyler Stanaland acted as a catalyst for a dangerous return to old, destructive habits. The actress, who was thirty-nine years old at the time of the interview, noted that she was completely unable to eat during the period following her split from Stanaland in 2022. This loss of basic self-care coincided with a surge in negative self-talk and body scrutiny that had been present since her early career.

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She recalled that her disordered relationship with food began at age twenty-three when she started emulating female co-stars who were constantly dieting and discussing their bodies. Snow admitted to feeling insecure about her changing physique and fearing being perceived as overweight. This fear quickly evolved into an addiction where counting calories and working out for two hours after rehearsals became her primary source of safety and validation. The scale provided a temporary high whenever the number decreased, reinforcing a toxic cycle of control and self-worth tied exclusively to her weight.

Intensive Outpatient Therapy Saved Actress Life

Brittany Snow credited her survival to a year-long break from Hollywood that allowed her to complete an intensive outpatient therapy program. She specifically acknowledged the life-saving work of a therapist named Ray at One to One Treatment, stating that he helped her rebuild trust in herself. The program focused on normalizing everyday activities, such as dining at restaurants with friends or deciding whether to purchase popcorn at a movie theater, without succumbing to shame or deception.

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During her recovery, Snow had to confront the tendency of individuals with eating disorders to lie and be sneaky about their behaviors. The outpatient setting required her to show up for herself daily and practice radical accountability in social situations. She described this process as learning to trust herself consistently over the course of a year, immersing herself in the therapeutic work to replace the void left by her addiction to control and calorie counting.

Public Sharing of Struggles and Media Appearances

Brittany Snow has used various media platforms to share her vulnerability, including a candid conversation with Alexandra Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on Wednesday, March 27. In that interview, she discussed the impact of Tyler Stanaland's actions on the reality series Selling the OC, noting that his behavior contributed to the burning down of their relationship. While she declined to detail specific private matters, she emphasized the profound emotional toll the public nature of their issues had on her mental health.

She also reflected on her initial awareness of eating disorders, recalling a magazine article she read as a teenager that described a woman's experience with food counting. Snow kept the magazine in her back pocket for a long time because it made her feel less alone, even though she did not yet understand the clinical definition of the illness. This early recognition eventually led her to seek therapy at age sixteen and enroll in a program where she first learned to identify and address her disorder.

Comparisons to Other Celebrities Mental Health Journeys

While detailing her own path, Snow's narrative resonates with broader conversations among celebrities about mental health crises. For instance, Kerry Washington recently discussed her own battle with an eating disorder, noting that it was not the food-related behaviors alone that triggered her seeking help, but a deeper mental health crisis. Washington highlighted her role in directing the film Parachute as a pivotal moment in her recovery process, marking the beginning and end of her journey toward healing.

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Brittany Snow's story serves as a powerful testament to the complexities of celebrity mental health and the importance of professional intervention. By taking a year-long break from acting to focus on her recovery, she demonstrated that stepping away from professional demands is sometimes necessary for profound personal healing. Her openness about the role of Tyler Stanaland's actions in her struggles and her gratitude toward her therapist Ray highlights the multifaceted nature of her recovery journey.