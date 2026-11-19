Brittany Snow reveals her engagement to Hunter Moreno on a talk show. The actress discusses her new chapter and career highlights following the announcement.

Brittany Snow has officially confirmed her engagement to Hunter Moreno, marking a significant personal milestone for the actress. The news was revealed during a recent talk show appearance where the actress sat alongside her co-star from the series Hunting Wives. A question regarding her relationship status prompted the star to address the long-rumored union publicly for the first time.

Snow Confirms Engagement Details

When directly asked by the host if she was engaged, Brittany Snow responded with a clear affirmation. She stated, "For the first time, I'm going to tell you. Yes, we're engaged. I haven't said it before." The actress admitted that while the news was not a big secret, she had chosen to keep it private until this moment. She added with a casual demeanor, "Who cares?" indicating her comfort with the public announcement.

Also read Brittany Snow Is Engaged to Hunter Moreno

Relationship History and Previous Marriage

The actress met Hunter Moreno, who is identified as a photographer and creative director, on the set of Hunting Wives. Snow revealed that the couple began dating during the production of the first season of the show. She noted that she was initially uncertain about the direction of the relationship at that time. This current engagement follows her previous marriage to Tyler Stanaland, a real estate agent and cast member of the reality series Selling the OC.

Snow and Stanaland married in 2020. The couple announced their separation in 2022, and their divorce was finalized in 2023. The transition from her previous marital status to her current engagement with Moreno highlights a significant chapter in her personal life, now coming to light as she continues to build her career in the entertainment industry.

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Acting Career and Major Roles

Brittany Snow has established a robust career spanning television and film, gaining widespread recognition for her role as Chloe Beale in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Her extensive filmography includes notable movie credits such as John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray, and Prom Night. She also appeared in a thriller where her character becomes involved in a complicated social circle of Margo Banks, a role played by Åkerman.

Her television credits are equally impressive, featuring appearances in series such as American Dreams and Almost Family. The 40-year-old actress has also starred in projects including Murdaugh: Death in the Family, The Beast in Me, The Night Agent, The Holiday List, Barron's Cove, Red, White and Blue, The Good Half, Christmas with the Campbells, X, Hooking Up, Hangman, and Someone Great. These roles demonstrate her versatility and longevity in Hollywood.

Future Projects and Industry Impact

Looking ahead, Brittany Snow is set to portray the character Marybeth in an upcoming sequel to Paul Feig's project. She will share the screen with prominent actors Kirsten Dunst and Sydney Sweeney in this new production. The announcement of her engagement coincides with other industry news, including Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow teasing more intense moments in Hunting Wives Season 2.

The confirmation of Snow's engagement adds to the buzz surrounding the actress as she continues to deliver compelling performances. Fans and critics alike are watching her career closely, especially with new projects on the horizon. The talk show appearance served as a pivotal moment for sharing this personal update while reinforcing her professional presence in the entertainment world.