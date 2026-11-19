Actress Brittany Snow officially confirms her engagement to fiancé Hunter Moreno, revealing the relationship details for the first time on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Actress Brittany Snow, 40, officially confirmed her engagement to fiancé Hunter Moreno during the Thursday, November 19, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. The star revealed for the first time that she and Moreno are engaged, breaking her long-standing silence regarding their romantic status.

Public Confirmation on Call Her Daddy Podcast

Snow addressed the question directly when host Alex Cooper pressed her about her relationship status during the recording. She stated, "For the first time, I'm going to talk about it." Snow emphasized that she had not previously disclosed the news publicly, admitting, "I'm going to tell you, yes, we're engaged. I haven't said it before." This disclosure marks the official public debut of the couple's union after keeping it private for months.

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Details of the Low-Key Engagement

The engagement occurred approximately one month prior to the podcast recording. Sources indicate that the couple, who are described as very low-key individuals, have been dating since the first season of their show Hunting Wives. Snow noted that the proposal was private, stating, "It happened about a month ago. It was low-key and private." She added that they only recently began telling close friends within the last few weeks, maintaining their discretion about the matter.

Co-Star Praise for Hunter Moreno

Actress and creator Alma Åkerman, 48, joined the conversation to share her immediate positive impression of Moreno. Åkerman revealed that she and the other cast members met him early on, noting, "We all met him." She recalled her initial reaction, saying, "The second I met him, I was like, 'Aw, Brittany, he's The One.'" Åkerman highlighted Moreno's energy and smile, asserting that his presence was exactly what Snow needed. She also mentioned that the group refers to all their partners as "Hunting Husbands," emphasizing the strong bond among the cast and their significant others.

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Hunter Moreno's Character and Background

Hunter Moreno, 31, is identified in exclusive reports as a mental health advocate and a "salt-of-the-earth kind of guy." Sources describe him as an extraordinary individual who treats Snow well, noting that the couple is "so happy together." Snow herself echoed these sentiments on the podcast, calling him "the best." The pair, with Snow being 39 at the time of initial reporting and now 40, have maintained a steady relationship despite the intense media scrutiny surrounding Snow's previous high-profile marriage.

Reflections on Past Marriage and Future Steps

Snow, who got her start in Hollywood at age 8 and starred in the 2006 film John Tucker Must Die, has navigated significant public attention regarding her personal life. She recently reflected on her split from former husband Tyler Stanaland on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024, expressing no regret about her past. Regarding her current engagement, Snow suggested the news was not a major secret to those who pay attention, quipping, "It's not that big of a secret. I mean, like, who cares? But, yeah, he's the best." The couple now moves forward with their union, having kept their romance under wraps until this formal announcement.