Brittany Monk and Jace Crehan were convicted for the brutal 2015 killing of Robert Noce in Zachary, Louisiana, following a complex history of abuse and entrapment.

Brittany Monk and Jace Crehan were convicted of the murder of Robert Noce in Zachary, Louisiana. The crime occurred on the night of July 3, 2015, when the pair broke into the victim's residence to exact revenge for past abuses.

The Night of the Killing in Zachary

The events began around 2 a.m. on July 3, 2015, in Zachary, a small city located approximately 16 miles north of Baton Rouge. A twenty-one-year-old Jace Crehan and a seventeen-year-old Brittany Monk dressed in black and approached a pale-gray trailer home. Despite Jace Crehan urging Brittany Monk to wait outside, she insisted on entering with him.

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Jace Crehan removed an air conditioning unit from a window to gain entry. He helped the heavily pregnant Brittany Monk climb inside the dwelling. The interior resembled a childhood bedroom, featuring a pleather couch, a box television, and scattered children's toys. The pair moved toward the kitchen before entering a bedroom.

Robert Noce, a balding and heavyset man, was awakened by the noise. He sat up in confusion upon seeing Jace Crehan, whom he had never met. When Brittany Monk stepped into the light, Robert Noce expressed immediate fear. Jace Crehan physically engaged Robert Noce, pulling him from the bed while Brittany Monk sprayed Axe cologne into his face.

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Details of the Struggle and the Fatal Act

Court documents indicate that Jace Crehan attempted to subdue Robert Noce by holding his neck. During the tussle, Robert Noce retrieved a large rechargeable battery. Brittany Monk believed that Robert Noce struck Jace Crehan in the head with this object, causing both men to fall to the floor.

Jace Crehan ordered Brittany Monk to retrieve a knife and binding materials. She located a large kitchen knife and several belts hanging on a door. She handed these items to Jace Crehan and retreated into the bathroom. Inside, she heard the knife tearing into Robert Noce's skin and muscle. She remained in the bathroom for approximately 90 seconds before returning to the room.

Brittany Monk found Robert Noce slumped on the floor, with blood soaking the carpet. Jace Crehan and Brittany Monk left the scene without speaking. They drove back to Jace Crehan's home, showered, and discarded their clothes at a local car wash trash bin. Jace Crehan threw the murder weapon into a nearby lake.

Brittany Monk's Childhood and Abuse Allegations

Brittany Monk was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1997. Her mother, Maggie Dixon, was fifteen when she became pregnant. Maggie Dixon faced homelessness and abusive relationships after the father of her child moved away and her own mother expelled her from the home. Robert Noce, a family friend fourteen years Maggie Dixon's senior, invited the mother and infant daughter to live with him in Baker, East Baton Rouge Parish.

Robert Noce also raised Maggie Dixon's younger daughter, Kamron, whom he had fathered. Brittany Monk believed Robert Noce was her biological father. Life in the Robert Noce household was isolated. Brittany Monk described enduring physical punishment and emotional control. She viewed Robert Noce as a parental figure and called him father.

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Brittany Monk alleged that sexual abuse began when she was four years old. She claimed that Robert Noce administered over-the-counter sedatives to her. These substances caused her to nod off. She stated that she awoke to find Robert Noce performing sexual acts on her while her sister slept nearby in a crib.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing Context

Jace Crehan faced a trial separate from Brittany Monk. The jury convicted Jace Crehan of second-degree murder and armed kidnapping. Jace Crehan received a sentence of forty-five years at hard labor. His defense team argued that Brittany Monk was the primary instigator of the crime and that he acted as a protective figure rather than a willing participant.

Brittany Monk accepted a plea agreement to avoid a potential life sentence without parole. Her legal strategy centered on the severe abuse she suffered under Robert Noce. She testified that the killing was an act of desperation to escape a decade-long pattern of trauma. The prosecution acknowledged the history of abuse but maintained that the premeditated nature of the break-in warranted severe punishment.

The case highlighted the intersection of domestic violence, child abuse, and the legal system's response to traumatized minors. Brittany Monk's testimony provided detailed accounts of the psychological manipulation she endured. Her account of dissociation and emotional numbness during the murder was a focal point of the defense. The conviction of Jace Crehan underscores the court's view of his active participation in the violence.

The sentencing of Jace Crehan to forty-five years reflects the severity of the armed kidnapping charge. Brittany Monk's case remains a subject of intense legal and sociological interest. Her journey from a victim of severe abuse to a convicted murderer illustrates the complex aftermath of long-term trauma. The Zachary community continues to grapple with the implications of the tragedy.