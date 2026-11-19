Brittany Mahomes dazzled at the 2026 CMAs in Nashville one week after revealing her pregnancy. See her stunning gown and details on the event.

Brittany Mahomes dazzled on the red carpet at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, wearing a shimmering, form-fitting silvery gown for the 2026 CMA Awards. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife posed solo for photographers before taking her seat next to close friends for the evening's ceremony. Her stylish appearance came just one week after she and Patrick revealed they are expecting their fourth child.

Event Details and Celebrity Attendance

The annual Country Music Association Awards gathered the biggest names in the genre for a night of high glamour at the Tennessee venue. Celebrities arrived on the red carpet showcasing a mix of high-fashion gowns, statement suits, and dazzling rhinestones that defined the Southern style of the event. The gathering served as a major spotlight for both established artists and rising stars in the music industry.

Also read Patrick & Brittany Mahomes announce fourth baby's gender, and Chiefs fans will love the Super Bowl omen

The atmosphere was festive as fans and media captured every moment of the arrivals at the Bridgestone Arena. The event highlighted the cultural significance of country music in the region while providing a platform for artists to connect with their audience through fashion and performance.

Pregnancy Announcement and Family Growth

The star's attendance at the Nashville gala followed a major personal milestone for the Mahomes family. On November 10, Patrick and Brittany shared a sweet Instagram video announcing the pregnancy. The couple wrote in a joint post, quoting the biblical phrase ‘and then there were six,’ while adding that the new arrival is ‘another blessing from God.’

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Brittany and Patrick already share three children with their son Bronze, who is three years old, their daughter Golden, who is twenty-two months old, and their eldest daughter Sterling, who is five years old. The announcement marked a significant expansion for the NFL star's family as they prepare for their fourth child.

Baby Reveal and Chiefs Quarterback Reaction

The couple confirmed the sex of the baby on Tuesday, November 17, through an Instagram video. In the clip, they dipped two champagne flutes into a cake to reveal that the frosting inside was blue, indicating they are expecting a baby boy. The video featured their three children making snow angels out of confetti as their parents shared a kiss.

Patrick Mahomes had previously joked about the family dynamic at a press conference on Thursday, November 12. He stated that while having another baby is a blessing, he hoped he and Bronze could ‘even up the score’ regarding the gender balance of the family. His wish was realized with the confirmation of a son.

Red Carpet and Performance Highlights

Brittany walked the red carpet alone on Wednesday because Patrick was preparing for the Chiefs' game against the Arizona Cardinals. The NFL matchup took place on Sunday, November 22, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. His absence allowed Brittany to take center stage as she represented the family at the prestigious music event.

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Other major stars also made headlines at the 2026 CMAs. A prominent singer-songwriter appeared in a strapless yellow gown from the Oscar de la Renta Spring/Summer 2027 Ready to Wear collection. She performed live at the show, and her soundtrack track ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ was nominated in the Single of the Year category. The singer had teased her appearance on Instagram on Friday, November 13, before the CMA organizers confirmed her participation in the Nashville gala.