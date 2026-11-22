Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate family life as daughter Sterling models Chiefs outfit for Sunday game against Arizona Cardinals ahead of fourth pregnancy.

Five-year-old Sterling Mahomes provided a heartwarming glimpse into the Mahomes family game day routine on Sunday, November 22, by posing in a tall makeup chair for her mother Brittany. The young daughter appeared fully committed to supporting her father, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs in their high-stakes Sunday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. She dressed for the occasion in a team sweatshirt paired with coordinating red pants, proving that even at five years old, she understands the importance of a complete football outfit.

Brittany Mahomes, 29, shared the visual to her Instagram Stories alongside a crying laughing emoji, captioning the moment that the girls were taking her glam team. The image showcased Sterling sitting comfortably, showcasing her enthusiasm for the pre-game preparations. Later, the Chiefs wife continued the social media celebration with a follow-up post highlighting her daughter's dedication to the team's color scheme. She noted that the princess dress-up shoes were making an appearance out of the house once again for another game day event.

Also read Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Shows Off Baby Bump on the Red Carpet With Taylor Swift

Sterling completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of sparkly white heels, adding a touch of glamour to her athletic gear. Bex Pichelmann styled the toddler's blonde curls for the occasion, ensuring she looked perfect for the big game. The recurring theme of Sterling's fashion choices demonstrates how the Mahomes family integrates their children into the NFL experience, turning routine game day attire into a fun family activity.

Patrick Mahomes, 31, has built a significant legacy with the Kansas City Chiefs since winning Super Bowl LIV earlier in the year. His success on the field has made him one of the most recognizable figures in professional sports, drawing considerable attention to his family's support system. The quarterback expressed his gratitude to reporters regarding their upcoming expansion, stating that it is a blessing to have another child on the way.

Advertisement

The couple has managed to keep their personal lives relatively grounded despite their high-profile status in the entertainment and athletic worlds. Brittany and Patrick have been a couple since high school, demonstrating a long-standing commitment that predates their professional fame. They became engaged in August 2020, shortly after Patrick's historic Super Bowl victory, and announced Brittany's pregnancy with their first child just one month later.

Since then, the couple has expanded their family significantly with the arrival of a son named Bronze, who is three years old, and a daughter named Golden, who is 22 months old. In addition to Sterling, Patrick and Brittany are parents to Bronze and Golden, creating a busy household where both parents balance the demands of fatherhood and motherhood with professional responsibilities. The family dynamic has evolved into a complex but loving environment that supports their growing careers.

Just earlier this month, the Mahomes family shared the exciting news that they are expecting another baby, sharing maternity photos of Brittany's growing bump. Patrick joked about his hopes for the gender, mentioning that he and Bronze could even up the score, while emphasizing his primary prayer for a healthy baby. He stated, I am excited for it, and I am just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.

Brittany has also shared intimate moments of family life on her social media platforms, further humanizing the high-stakes world of the NFL. On Tuesday, February 11, she posted a clip of Sterling styling her hair, where the five-year-old gently combed her mom's blonde hair as Brittany leaned over a couch. This interaction illustrates the close bond between the mother and daughter and how Sterling has taken on caregiving roles within the household.

Advertisement

The Mahomes family's social media presence extends beyond mere entertainment, serving as a bridge between the athletes and their fans. By sharing everyday moments, such as Sterling's fashion choices or hair-styling sessions, they provide a glimpse into the private lives of professional sports stars. This approach has resonated with millions of followers who enjoy the authentic glimpse into the daily routines of the Mahomes clan.

As the Chiefs prepare for their upcoming challenges in the league, the family remains a steadfast support system for the quarterback. The visibility of their children in team gear or participating in pre-game rituals reinforces the idea that football is a family affair in the Mahomes household. This narrative adds depth to Patrick's public persona, showing that his motivations extend beyond trophies to include raising a loving family in the public eye.