First, it was the catch conspiracy. Now, there's an accusation of improper clock administration.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectFurthermore, some folks are accusing the officiating crew of subjectively favoring the Bills by making two key calls in the home team's favor down the stretch. , the initial fairness complaints involved an overturned incompletion on a 3rd-and-10 pass with the Chiefs backed up in their own territory and under 2:00 remaining.

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Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect While wide receiver Rashee Rice lost control of the ball for a split second as it clearly made contact with the ground, the star quarterback's wife spearheaded the social media outcry that claim Rice was robbed by the replay review. It's worth noting that the third-down incompletion forced the Chiefs to punt it away with 1:47 left, but it wasn't their last chance of the game.