Brittany Mahomes Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Baby

Will she continue her metal-themed naming scheme?

. The Chiefs quarterback and his wife shared the news on Instagram, where they shared several charmingly backlit photos from a family beach vacation.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” Brittany wrote in the caption. In the photos, she and Patrick are posed with their three kids, Sterling, 5; Bronze, 3; and Golden, 19 months. Which metal will baby No. 4 be named after? Cobalt, maybe.

Also read Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Announce They Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

I think Tungsten would be a beautiful name for a little boy. If they have a girl they could name her Aluminum and call her Minnie.

Advertisement

In addition to figuring out a name and all of the other newborn prepping, the 31-year-old high-school sweethearts are facing a more unique dilemma. What is Brittany going to do about her forearm tattoo? In September, she, a drawing of her three children in profile as well as their names and birthdays, mostly done using one continuous line with Patrick’s initials in the middle.

It’s going to take some creativity to add their fourth, but I believe in her ability to figure it out. If all else fails, she could just devote her entire left arm to the newest member of the family. Meghan and Harry Put on a Brave Face in BelgiumMeghan and Harry Put on a Brave Face in BelgiumNew York