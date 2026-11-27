Brittany Mahomes went on a profanity-laced Instagram rant after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 13-10 to the Buffalo Bills, focusing on a controversial overturned catch by Rashee Rice. Coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes also disagreed with the ruling.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, went on a furious, profanity-laced rant on Instagram after the Chiefs lost 13-10 to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

The game ended on a last-second 57-yard field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass as time expired. Brittany posted to her Instagram Story late Thursday night. She wrote, HAHAHAHAHAHA. WHAT A JOKE.

Also read Patrick Mahomes Is Peaking At The Right Time Ahead Of Chiefs-Bills Matchup

Brittany Mahomes Rants On Instagram After Loss

She continued, Guess we can't even play football without getting it called against us... not sure what an actual catch is after that I guess? I don't wanna hear s-t anymore from anyone. The controversy centered on an overturned catch by Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice late in the fourth quarter.

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Facing third-and-10 from their own 9-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Rice in traffic right beyond the marker for an 11-yard gain that would have given Kansas City a first down. The referees reviewed the play and determined that the ball hit the ground while Rice fell to the grass, ruling it an incomplete pass. Brittany also reposted several messages from angry fans. One fan called it highway robbery on a fantastic catch.

Another insisted, THIS IS ONE OF THE WORST CALLS OF ALL TIME. Someone else said Awful of the beyond ridiculous reversal, and another added, Looked like Rice had control when the ball hit the ground. Brittany also urged followers to note a caption that read, That was absolutely a catch by Rice. The lowest IQ person you know will still say it's rigged by the Chiefs.

Players And Referees Discuss Controversial Call

After the game, Rice told reporters, Yes, I did, when asked if he believed he caught the pass. Patrick Mahomes said he thought the referees were reviewing the spot of the ball, not the catch itself, and believed Rice made the play.

Referee Butterworth explained the decision, saying, As the receiver was going to the ground, he had the ball in his right hand and when he contacted the ground, his hand slid up the ball and we deemed that a loss of control. The hand moving up the ball is what we deemed the loss of control. The overturned call not only ended the Chiefs possession but also affected field position in a game heavily influenced by weather.

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The Bills began their next possession at the Chiefs 47-yard line after a punt but did nothing with it, resulting in another punt. The Chiefs went three-and-out again before another punt, and a 17-yard return set up Bass's game-winning 57-yard field goal. Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not agree with the decision. He said, I'm not quite sure what they saw.

Chiefs Drop To 8-3 Following Disputed Play

I saw he had control of the ball and his elbow hit and then the ball hit the turf but he had control. Normally in those situations, it's got to be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious. The loss dropped the Chiefs to 8-3 on the season and left them a half-game behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West before Denver faced the Raiders.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes married in March 2022 and are parents to daughter Sterling, 5, son Bronze, 3, and daughter Golden, 1. Brittany also shared a fan comment calling out the referees for a bizarre sideline scene during which one official stood around a heater on the Bills sideline. The couple attended the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York on May 16, 2024.