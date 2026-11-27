Brittany Mahomes and Andy Reid criticize NFL officiating following a controversial reversal of Rashee Rice's catch that contributed to a 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Brittany Mahomes publicly criticized NFL officiating decisions following the Kansas City Chiefs' narrow 13-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fell short in harsh winter conditions at Highmark Stadium after a final field goal attempt failed to alter the outcome. The controversy centered on a specific ruling that directly impacted the final minutes of the game.

Controversial Play Reversal Details

The primary source of frustration was an instant replay review that overturned a on-field ruling that Rashee Rice had completed a catch. With 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and the team facing a third-and-10 situation, the reversal prevented the Chiefs from securing a first down. This turn of events forced the team to punt the ball away, effectively ending their chances to score the winning points in the closing moments. The New York-based officiating office ruled that Rice lost possession of the football as he fell to the ground.

Also read Brittany Mahomes Criticizes NFL Officiating After Controversial Call in Chiefs-Bills Game

Officials Explain Catch Rule Interpretation

NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth provided a detailed explanation of the decision to the media. He stated that as the receiver was going to the ground, the ball was in his right hand. The official review determined that when his hand contacted the ground, it slid up the ball, which constituted a loss of control under the current rules. Butterworth emphasized that the standard for reversal requires a clear and obvious view that the initial call was incorrect, which the replay office believed they had found in this specific instance.

Brittany Mahomes And Andy Reid React

Brittany Mahomes expressed her disbelief and anger through an Instagram Story, labeling the officiating a joke. She questioned the definition of a valid catch and stated she did not wish to hear further arguments from critics. She also shared a fan poster mocking claims that the league favors the Chiefs, noting that the lowest IQ person would still call it rigged. Head coach Andy Reid also voiced his disagreement, stating he saw Rice maintain control of the ball with his elbow hitting the ground before the ball did. Reid argued that the situation did not meet the clear and obvious standard required for a reversal.

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Impact On Fans And League Standards

The incident has reignited debates regarding the consistency of NFL officiating and the transparency of replay reviews. Fans and former players are questioning whether the rules are being applied fairly in critical game situations. The loss highlights the high stakes of every decision made by the officiating crew in New York during the final minutes of a divisional rivalry game. The controversy serves as a reminder of how quickly a game can change due to technical interpretations of player control and ground contact.

Next Steps For The Chiefs And Bills

The Buffalo Bills now hold a strong position in the AFC playoff picture following this victory. The Kansas City Chiefs must regroup and address their offensive struggles in difficult weather conditions. Attention will likely shift to how the team handles the pressure of upcoming games and whether the officiating debates will impact future morale. The NFL continues to monitor the feedback from coaches, players, and fans regarding replay protocols.