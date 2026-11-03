Brittany Howard and Anna-Maria Babcock’s Tennessee Wedding Was a Celebration of Their Mexican and Southern Roots

The Alabama Shakes singer and record label executive gathered friends and family in Franklin for a weekend of mariachi, custom red gowns, and queer joy.

Given their day jobs, musician Brittany Howard and record executive Anna-Maria Babcock’s meet-cute feels entirely appropriate: they first crossed paths at a concert.

“We met at a friend’s album release show on October 10, 2023, atin Nashville,” Anna-Maria explains. Brittany, who is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of Alabama Shakes, was helping out at the merch table after the show.

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“I walked up to the table and a mutual friend introduced us by putting our hands in each other’s while asking, ‘Have y’all met yet? ’ It was love at first sight for the both of us,” says Anna-Maria. A few days later, the two went on their first real date and fell in love over pizza rolls and mocktails at Brittany’s home.

“The first date that never ended! ” Anna-Maria jokes. Just over a year later, Anna-Maria proposed on November 15, 2024, at Smith Lake in Alabama. After an extensive tour year, she encouraged Brittany to come with her on a fishing trip.

“Little did I know, this wasthan a fishing trip,” says Brittany. “On the first night of our stay, under the last full supermoon of the year, Anna-Maria got on one knee in a freshly made wood-fired hot tub. After the proposal, I said, ‘yes! ’” Despite spending hours preparing the hot tub, the couple jumped out to share the news with their friends and family.

“All those hours to prepare the hot tub, just to get out after five minutes! It’s okay though,” says Brittany.

“We got all of our life together to make another fire. ” Adds Anna-Maria, “Brittany followed up with a double proposal during our trip to Portugal for my birthday just a few months later! I also said yes to forever! ” Anna-Maria and Brittany spent the next two years planning their perfect wedding celebration.

The big day arrived on October 24, 2026, at thein Franklin, Tennessee. The couple describes planning as both “so much fun” and “a lot of work. ” “We had a hand in every single design aspect of the night; we wanted the space to feel like us,” says Anna-Maria. Alongside planner, the brides lent their handwriting to save-the-dates, made an ofrenda to honor ancestors, and hand-selected planters from home to fill with florals.

Says Anna-Maria, “We wanted our people to feel like they knew exactly whose wedding they were at—one that was very Black, very Mexican, and very queer! ” The couple also wanted to feel their cultures reflected through their fashion choices for the wedding weekend.

“We wanted to feel gender affirmed, beautiful, sexy, and ourselves,” says Anna-Maria. “We were not interested in traditional wedding wear, so designing our own garments and sourcing from small women-owned, Black-owned, Indigenous-owned, and queer-owned brands was extremely important to us. ” She adds that wearing family heirlooms was also an important part of their wardrobe curation.

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“We wanted our ancestors to be honored in this space,” says Anna-Maria.to craft a custom gown with a detailed bodice and dramatic off-the-shoulder cape. Later in the evening, she changed into a bright red ensemble with diaphanous flowing fabric designed alongsideWhen Brittany changed into her red reception look, Anna-Maria changed into a textured, red dress of her own that was designed alongside Mays.

The brides also created a mood board for their wedding party and even helped style some looks for them.

“We wanted our wedding party to be more concerned with having fun, letting loose, and connecting with others—not with whether or not they liked the outfitsThe weekend kicked off with an intimate sunset dinner overlooking the Tennessee hills. The rehearsal dinner was hosted by Anna-Maria’s parents, Sylvia and Randy Babcock.

“We ate delicious Mexican food, danced to cumbia, and cried hysterically as our wedding party, parents, and grandmas expressed their love for us,” recalls Anna-Maria. “The feeling of watching your blood family and chosen family fall in love with each other was nothing short of magical and healing. ” The ceremony took place the next day in a meadow along a creek. Guests were surrounded by nature and gathered amongst florals that lined the aisle.

“We walked to everyone’s smiling, expectant faces under a beautiful fall sunset while the mariachi band played a rendition of ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,’” describes Brittany. The couple walked towards one another on the arms of their parents.

“When we got to the altar, we then encouraged our two-year-old nephew, who was the ring bearer, to come meet us up there! Holding a wooden fish ring box—the one Anna-Maria gifted me when she proposed—in one hand and picking his nose with the other, he joyfully ran up to us while stopping to smell the flowers halfway down the aisle,” she recalls.

“A perfect reminder of what’s important in life. Anna-Maria’s Tía Pinky read a poem written by the bride’s late grandfather, Roberto.

“His words reminded us of why we are here and why it’s important to not waste time with the ones we love,” says Brittany. Remembers Anna-Maria, “I was so giddy and my cheeks hurt from smiling so much. I felt so excited and humbled watching our family grow right before my eyes. I felt proud of myself for never giving up on love.

Little us would be so proud. ” Brittany emphasizes that she felt “full of pride” throughout the ceremony and as if the moment was “magical and sacred. ” This magic was made complete as a rainbow appeared in the sky once the brides kissed.

“We think that was a little sign from the ancestors that we were all right where we were supposed to be,” says Anna-Maria. The mariachi band led the way towards the reception, followed by the newlyweds and their community as “Isn’t She Lovely” played.

“We danced and sang our way around the lake to cocktail hour where the sun finally went down over the hill in a blaze of pinks, reds, purples and oranges,” recalls Brittany. “The moon was so bright it would stop us in our tracks. ” Cocktail hour followed with reunions, hugs, and tears of joy.

“We drank and danced to cumbia before walking over to the ofrenda to pay our respects to our loved ones who couldn’t physically be there with us,” says Anna-Maria. “We could feel their spirit throughout the entire night. ” The reception moved indoors for a dinner full of Mexican and Southern cuisine, along with a night full of music.

“Lloyd Buchanan, who plays with my touring bands, led an incredible band during reception where he played our first dance song, ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ by Roberta Flack in a hauntingly beautiful rendition,” says Brittany. “This song also happens to be Anna-Maria’s grandparents Maria and Roberto’s wedding song. Anna-Maria and I both took turns dancing to the end of the song with her 86-year-old grandmother. ” She recalls, “There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

” The newlyweds then danced with their fathers and also did a special dance with their moms to “I Say A Little Prayer” by Aretha Franklin before welcoming all their guests onto the floor. Special performances went on throughout the evening.

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“I come from a long line of family drummers, and my Uncle Scott and little brother Robert graced the stage, playing drums to Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ and Bobby Caldwell’s ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ respectively,” says Anna-Maria. “The very first time I saw live music, it was at an underground jazz club in DC where my uncle would play with his big band.

When Uncle Scott was up there playing at the reception, I was instantly transported back to that club when I was a little girl. ” The after-party was held at Dottie’s, a speakeasy on the grounds of the property. The couple’s friend, NYC DJ T1BG, spun until 2 a.m. “The room was vibrant with belly laughs, dirty dancing, wigs, bologna sandwiches, hot dogs, and deep conversations around the fire pit,” says Anna-Maria.

“Our feet were aching—with Brittany nursing my blisters at 4 a.m.—but our hearts were exploding with love. ” Adds Brittany, “We were so moved seeing our family and friends from thousands of miles away dancing together and making their own relationships. It’s the very thing we wanted our wedding to embody: communion.

” While the brides share they are truly excited to settle into their married lives with each other and enjoy the simplicity and joy of being newlyweds, they also emphasize how grateful they are to share their love today: “Getting married in the South as Black and brown lesbians feels extra heavy in today’s political climate. We live in a country where we have a Supreme Court justice who wants to ban interracial marriage.

We live in a state where LGBTQIA+ rights are under attack, and the local government is working with ICE to tear families apart.aren’t going anywhere. This is our home and we are here to stay. We are here to dig in deeper—into love and into our beautifully diverse and queer community. We believe lovewins, and it certainly felt like that at our wedding.

While we were the first gay couple to get married at this venue in Franklin, Tennessee, we certainly won’t be the last! ”We started the most perfect weekend with our rehearsal dinner at golden hour overlooking the rolling hills of central Tennessee. Nothing beats Mexican food, our favorite people, cumbia music, and lots of happy tears. —on all paper goods!

Carly also happens to be a close friend and an incredible visual artist, so working on these designs with her was so fun! We came up with our own custom gay quail lovers logo and custom icons to represent us as a couple. A lot of love went into these so that hopefully our guests could frame and display them in their homes to forever remember the special weekend we shared together.

—My mom, dad, tías, and sister planned and decorated our beautiful rehearsal dinner. My mom has always been the party planner of the family—always making everyone feel so special and celebrated. The smells of the tortillas cooking, the floral arrangements made by my mom and sister Caroline, and the way the custom-made “Anna-Maria & Brittany”I was named after both of my grandmothers, Anne and Maria. My favorite women who raised me to be kind and resilient.

Grandma Maria is a light to all that cross her path. —. But it was always my dream to design my own dress and had so much fun designing this red-feathered beauty in collaboration withThe details! We love Courtney Mays.

Courtney is a new friend and collaborator and helped Brittany bring her vision to life for her tour wardrobe these past two few years. We are so lucky we found her andand knew we would be in the perfect hands for our wedding! They were pivotal in bringing our dream wedding day looks to life! —, Serena, and Rich were our absolutely perfect and angelic photo team.

They captured every special moment and made every single person feel seen and loved and championed. I have always been kinda shy in front of the camera but this weekend, they made us feel confident and beautiful and allowed our inner children to run free. We feel lucky to have spent such intimate moments with them. They are stuck with us forever now.

—I love my gay siblings! Allie and Mel’s love is so bright and easy and we feel lucky to be loved by them! Also... so hot! —I would do anything for Kitty!

If you love my hair, it’s all because of her. She is my pink-haired angel and Earth sister. Kitty’s eyes sparkle when she is with her beautiful partner, Jaime Wyatt. Jaime has the voice of an angel, and we are so happy they found each other.

—When our officiant and good friend Shane asked us to turn around and see how loved we were, we couldn’t help but be giddy as hell. —We wanted to sing along with the mariachi, but we forgot the words because we were too lost in each other. —My tío David—my fierce protector and someone who has always seen me and loved me for exactly who I am. —.

They were unreal! They even surprised us by playing a beautiful smooth R&B rendition of Alabama Shakes’ “Gimme All Your Love. ” They were the cherry on top of an already perfect day. —Me, my sister Caroline, and mom dancing away while watching my little brother Robert play the drums!

I am wearing a beautiful mohair sweater handmade by my bestie. She is a multidisciplinary artist and designer based in NYC, and every piece she makes is handmade and sewn to perfection. My family and friends never cease to amaze and inspire me. —How to Be a Bridesmaid: All the Duties and Expectations to Know