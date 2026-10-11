Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Announce They Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

Brittany Mahomes revealed on Instagram that she and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are expecting their fourth child, joining daughters Sterling and Golden and son Bronze.

Brittany Mahomes announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their fourth child. The couple shared a carousel of photos with the caption, Another blessing from God & then there were 6, along with a white heart emoji.

Patrick, 31, is the Super Bowl champion quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Brittany, also 31, is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current women's soccer team. The announcement signals that the couple's family will grow from five to six members. The last photo in the series showed Patrick and the couple's three children touching Brittany's belly.

Also read Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Announce Significant Family Update

Their children are daughters Sterling, 5, and Golden, 1, and son Bronze, 3. Golden was welcomed to the family in early 2025. Patrick commented on the Instagram post with six heart emojis, fitting the theme of the growing family. The couple had previously said they were not sure whether more children were in their future.

Advertisement

Chiefs Star and Family News

On a podcast, Brittany said she did not know how many children she wanted and that you can never say you are done. She added that she thought three was all she needed. The new pregnancy means the family is changing that plan. Earlier this year, Brittany publicly celebrated Patrick's return to the football field.

On Saturday, July 25, she wrote via her Instagram Stories that she was seeing Patrick back doing what he loves. She shared the team's footage of Patrick arriving for training camp after his season-ending ACL injury, and added that she was so thankful. Patrick has also spoken about balancing his career with fatherhood. He said that people do not see how much you have to manage when you play football while also being a dad and a husband.

He described the sport's highs and lows and said he wants to win the Super Bowl at the end of the year while also fulfilling his responsibilities at home. Brittany has described how parenting has shaped her own goals. She said that being a mother has made her more intentional, more purposeful and more motivated to keep going.

Balancing Football and Fatherhood

She said she wants her kids to see that there are no boundaries in front of them, and that they can achieve anything they want while working hard to earn the things they enjoy. On Sunday, November 8, Patrick led the Chiefs to a 35-12 rout of the New York Jets. He threw for 242 yards passing with two touchdowns. His three children were on hand, as Brittany shared photos of the family on the sideline for the big afternoon.

Advertisement

Making memories they will never forget, she wrote in the caption. The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback did have an injury scare after Jets star rookie edge rusher David Bailey nailed Patrick in the elbow. It was more positive news than negative news. It looks like it is just a matter of rehabbing and getting rid of some of the soreness, the coach added Monday, according to the Kansas City Star.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

The Mahomes announcement adds to a list of high-profile family news. Several celebrities have also announced pregnancies in 2026. In the first half of the year, actresses Bonnie Wright, Aubrey Plaza, Natalie Portman and Anne Hathaway all revealed that they are pregnant. Across the Atlantic, Princess Eugenie also shared that she is expecting her third baby with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Brittany's earlier statements about having three children now sit alongside a fourth pregnancy announcement, giving fans a direct comparison of her stated plans and her current family.