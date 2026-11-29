Brittany Aldean reveals Jason Aldean's Christmas Eve assembly duty and the surprise trip tradition that has replaced gift-giving for the couple.

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"He is not putting up Christmas lights," Brittany joked when asked whether her husband handles the family's holiday decorations. "Yeah, we have people do it, so it works and looks good," she teased her husband. "But he's definitely, we're definitely the ones like building things in preparation for Christmas morning. " The mother of two explained that Jason sometimes questions her shopping decisions when he realizes how much work awaits him.