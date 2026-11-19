DWTS pro Britt Stewart confirms a reunion with Taylor Hanson following his new single release, highlighting their continued partnership and family support.

Britt Stewart confirmed her ongoing professional and personal connection with musician Taylor Hanson during a public appearance on Wednesday, November 18. The Dancing With the Stars professional spoke exclusively about her partnership with the 3Hanson band member while attending the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration event. She emphasized that despite the conclusion of their dance competition, they have maintained close contact. Stewart expressed deep gratitude for their continued relationship and hinted at an upcoming event that will bring them back together.

Hanson Launches Solo Career With New Single Release

Taylor Hanson, 43, recently announced that he is embarking on a new chapter focused on his solo music career. The musician released his debut single titled "Criminal" on Friday, November 20. This release marks a significant shift in his professional trajectory following his long-standing tenure with the popular pop-rock group Hanson. The announcement of this new musical direction generated immediate interest among fans and industry observers alike.

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Stewart provided exclusive commentary on the release of the single, describing her support for Hanson as genuine and encouraging. She noted that the project serves as the beginning of a new journey for the artist. Stewart highlighted that Hanson is currently navigating his solo career, which represents a fresh era in his life. Her involvement in promoting the single underscores the strength of their professional bond outside of the television dance arena.

Stewart Supports Hanson During Transition Period

Britt Stewart, 37, explained that her primary motivation for staying involved is to support Hanson during this significant career transition. She described the situation as incredible given that he has included her in this new phase of his work. Stewart's comments were made in the context of the official release of the song. She stated that the single is just the beginning for Hanson as he establishes himself as a solo artist.

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The dancer also shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 4, detailing their rehearsal process. She described the sessions as starting with a very early morning followed by immediate rehearsals. The video showed Hanson playing the piano while Stewart danced to the tune. This black-and-white clip was released as a teaser for the upcoming single, showcasing their creative synergy and chemistry.

Family Dynamics and Fan Anticipation for Reunion

Stewart spoke fondly of Hanson's large family, noting that he has seven children. She described the family as incredibly supportive of both Hanson's career moves and their partnership on Dancing With the Stars. The pro dancer expressed excitement about the prospect of reuniting with the family members in the ballroom. She referred to them as a sweet family that has been instrumental in her relationship with the musician.

Hanson and Stewart were expected to return to the ballroom for the upcoming finale of the competition. This finale typically features eliminated couples returning to perform. Stewart's comments suggest that the reunion extends beyond just the dance floor, incorporating family members into the celebration of his new career launch. The anticipation for this gathering highlights the emotional connection formed during their time on the show.

Personal Influences and Community Recognition

Outside of her work with Hanson, Stewart used the L'Oréal event to honor her mother. She credited her mother as a key source of support during this chapter of her life. Stewart described her mother as the definition of what it means to be a Black female who thrives while giving back to the community. She praised her mother's kindness, confidence, and love for the people in her life.

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The recognition at the Women of Worth Celebration event highlighted Stewart's values and personal inspirations. She connected her professional achievements with the influence of her mother. This acknowledgment provided a deeper context for her personal life beyond the entertainment industry. Stewart's tribute underscores the importance of family and community in her overall success story.