Brits spend an average of £621 a year on second-hand goods

A new study has found that Britons are spending an average of £621 a year on second-hand goods, with books being the nation's most popular pre-owned purchase. However, many second-hand purchases fail to meet expectations, with almost nine in ten consumers reporting problems across an average of 10 purchases.

Brits spend an average of four hours a week searching for discounts and special offers , with more than half of them becoming more conscious of their spending amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures .

According to a new study, Britons are spending an average of £621 a year on second-hand goods, with books being the nation's most popular pre-owned purchase. However, many second-hand purchases fail to meet expectations, with almost nine in ten consumers reporting problems across an average of 10 purchases. The most common complaints include clothing arriving in the wrong size, experienced by one in five shoppers, and receiving damaged goods, dirty items, or products with missing parts.

Meanwhile, a couple from Buckinghamshire have become expert second-hand shoppers after saving thousands by furnishing their house and buying everyday items pre-loved rather than new. They have calculated that they saved around £8,000 by choosing second-hand items for their home, such as wardrobes, kitchen items, and day-to-day essentials. Their second-hand habit now extends far beyond furniture, and they regularly use online marketplaces and platforms to find clothes, shoes, homeware, and items for special occasions.

Before a ski trip to the Alps, Jonny needed a ski jacket and salopettes, so they searched online and found a matching set which would have cost around £250 new. It had been listed for £60, but after making a lower offer and initially hearing nothing back, the seller later sent them a counteroffer for just £1. Georgia said, 'I think they just wanted to get rid of it. It was a great bargain.

We went skiing for about a week, we've still got it now and we've used it since.

' Jonny also buys everyday basics second-hand, including plain T-shirts and jeans, because he says it makes more sense than paying full price for clothes that will get worn out. Georgia takes a similar approach to her own wardrobe, noting the size, label, and style of an item she likes in a shop, then searching for the same piece second-hand online.

She said, 'I can't justify paying £40 or £50 for a pair of jeans when I can find the same one for £10. You can go into six or seven shops, try things on, not like the colour and end up walking away with nothing. Online, if you set the filters properly, you can often find what you want instantly. It's more time efficient, more productive, and more eco-friendly buying second-hand.

Not only am I getting something I need, but the person on the other side is making money too. I can't see any reason why you wouldn't do it.

' The couple have also found designer-style boots for under £30, barely worn shoes, premium cookware, second-hand tech, dog items, and kitchen essentials. Georgia says she now rarely buys anything brand new and believes it has been nearly two years since she last paid full price for something. She said, 'There are tonnes of clothes in landfill, so why add to that problem? There is still a stigma around buying second-hand, and some people turn their nose up at it.

But you can put clothes in the washing machine and they're as good as new. It's literally fine.

' Not every purchase has been a success. Georgia once bought a pair of second-hand dance shoes for £2 at a car boot sale, only to get home and discover the heels broke away in her hands





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Second-Hand Goods Cost-Of-Living Pressures Discounts Special Offers Second-Hand Purchases Consumer Problems Online Marketplaces Pre-Loved Items Eco-Friendly Shopping

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Brits spend four hours a week searching for discounts and special offersA new study has found that Brits spend an average of four hours a week searching for discounts and special offers, with more than half of them becoming more conscious of their spending amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures. The study also found that Britons spend an average of £621 a year on second-hand goods, with books being the nation's most popular pre-owned purchase.

Read more »