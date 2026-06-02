Brits Ditch Traditional Picky Tea for Mediterranean Makeover

A survey reveals that Britons are turning away from traditional picky tea in favour of Mediterranean-inspired options, with Spanish ham, olives and whipped feta being the top choices for a summer spread.

For many, potato salad, coleslaw and egg mayo are the taste of summer - an easy spread to eat cold when it is too hot for a cooked meal.

But the staples that were once dished up when no one could stand the heat in the kitchen are being replaced by some rather more sophisticated options. When the temperature rises nowadays, Britons are more likely to reach for Spanish ham, olives and whipped feta, a survey reveals. It also suggests that, in June, the oven is turned off and hot evening meals are swapped for 'picky bits' at least three times a week.

But classics such as corned beef, crisps and cocktail sausages have become outdated, and 83 per cent say the traditional British 'picky tea' has acquired a Mediterranean makeover. And as the evenings get warmer, 62 per cent of Gen Z - born between 1997 and 2012 - are eating later, as is common in Spain, Greece and Italy.

Supermarket shelves are now filled with continental deli options that would have been unheard of 20 years ago, and 79 per cent of those polled say that picky bits have evolved significantly from the processed foods they used to be. Instead, food such as Serrano ham 22 per cent, falafel 20 per cent and frittata 17 per cent have become favourites for a summer spread.

As the weather gets hotter, a survey has revealed Brits are turning away from classics like quiche in favour of Spanish ham, olives and whipped feta Olives were the top choice for 53 per cent, followed by flatbreads, breadsticks, houmous and chorizo, according to the survey of 2000 Britons commissioned by food brand Unearthed. Spanish chef Omar Allibhoy said Picky bits have come a long way from their humble beginnings, evolving from making a meal with whatever is in the fridge to fresher, simply prepared and lighter tapas-style dinners when it is too hot to cook.

It reflects the public's demand for Mediterranean flavours that are easy and quick to rustle up





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Brits Picky Tea Mediterranean Spanish Ham Olives Whipped Feta Summer Spread Food Trends Lifestyle

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Brits Ditch Quiche and Potato Salad for Spanish Ham and Feta in SummerA survey reveals that when the temperature rises, Britons are more likely to reach for Spanish ham, olives and whipped feta as a summer spread, replacing the traditional staples of quiche, potato salad, coleslaw and egg mayo. The survey also suggests that Brits are eating later in the evenings, as is common in Spain, Greece and Italy, and that picky bits have evolved significantly from processed foods to fresher, simply prepared and lighter tapas-style dinners.

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