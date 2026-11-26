A new poll reveals 62% of Britons believe the 1990s were better than today, with major demand to revive Woolworths, landline culture, and pre-social media socializing.

A comprehensive survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Renault indicates that a significant portion of the British population harbors a strong desire to return to the cultural and social norms of the 1990s. The research highlights a growing nostalgia for an era defined by tactile retail experiences, disconnected socializing, and distinct technological limitations that many now view as liberating.

Decline of the High Street and Retail

Forty-six percent of respondents explicitly state that the high street was a superior environment during the 1990s compared to the current retail landscape. This sentiment is closely linked to the desire to bring back iconic retail brands that have since vanished from the market. Woolworths, a staple of British shopping centers and high streets for decades, ranks among the top items that Britons wish were available again. The decline of such traditional stores is seen by many as a loss of community hub and accessible variety in consumer goods.

Also read Patrick Labyorteaux recalls feeling 'an inch tall' delivering food to Joe Walsh during lean 1990s

Social Media and Communication Shifts

The study reveals deep fatigue with modern digital connectivity, with 44 percent of participants arguing that face-to-face conversations were fundamentally better than current alternatives. A major component of this nostalgia is the wish to meet friends without the constant pressure of being contactable via smartphones. This desire for disconnection is further evidenced by the longing for handwritten letters and the simple act of picking up a landline phone for a proper chat with friends, which 18 percent of people miss. The prevalence of social media has replaced these slower, more intentional forms of communication, leading many to feel that the quality of interpersonal interaction has degraded.

Attention Spans and Media Consumption

Thirty-eight percent of Britons believe that people in the 1990s possessed longer attention spans than those living today. This view is supported by the desire to revive specific media formats that required sustained engagement or offered a different pace of consumption. Classic Saturday morning television programming is missed by 20 percent of respondents, pointing to a longing for structured, shared viewing experiences that are less common in the age of on-demand streaming. Additionally, 20 percent of people specifically miss the convenience and utility of Teletext, a digital information service that was ubiquitous before the internet became the primary source of news and data.

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Nostalgia for Tangible Technology and Media

Beyond communication and retail, Britons express a strong craving for tangible media and entertainment devices that defined the decade. The top 20 items people wish to revive include mixtapes, CD singles, Game Boys, and disposable cameras. These items represent a physicality to entertainment that has been largely lost in the digital era. For instance, the act of creating a mixtape required curation and effort, while Game Boys offered portable, self-contained gaming without the need for subscriptions or high-speed internet connections. Television programs like Top of the Pops also feature prominently in the list of missed cultural touchstones, reflecting a desire for shared national events.

Overall Sentiment on the Decade

The research commissioned by Renault, which is celebrating the return of the Twingo model, found that 62 percent of participants believe the 1990s was a greater time to be alive than the present day. This optimism reaches its peak with 41 percent of respondents declaring the 1990s the single best decade to live in. The study, which polled 2,000 adults, suggests that this nostalgia is not just about missing specific objects but represents a broader dissatisfaction with the pace, connectivity, and commercial structure of modern life. The desire to bring back these elements reflects a collective yearning for a period perceived as more authentic, slower, and less digitally intrusive.