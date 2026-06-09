Britons Struggle to Relax and Feel Guilty Over Small Things

A survey of 2,000 people by Marella Cruises found that almost 70 per cent struggle to properly relax, finding just over an hour of downtime a week on average. Two-fifths feel they are constantly on the go, and the same number admitted they have felt pressure to do things purely to look good on social media. Even on holiday, 61 per cent said they struggle to relax, with worries ranging from arriving at the airport on time to getting lost, packing the wrong clothes and organising transfers.

Having two biscuits instead of one, calling into work sick, or forgetting to reply to a text may not sound like the end of the world.

But these are things keeping guilt-wracked Britons up at night, according to research. Four-fifths admit feeling bad over things they ought not to - including taking time for themselves. And almost a third dwell on cancelling plans, taking too long to reply to a text, or dodging a neighbour to avoid unwanted chit-chat.

While other studies have revealed a sick-note culture in Britain, 29 per cent said they feel bad about taking time off work, even when they are truly unwell. Many suffer from ‘very British guilt’ over food, too. Almost a quarter regret saying yes to a slice of cake, having two biscuits instead of one, or ordering a Friday night takeaway when they could have cooked.

A similar number said that eating chips, staying in pyjamas past 10am, and not calling parents often were a source of guilt. Almost 70 per cent struggle to properly relax, finding just over an hour of downtime a week on average. Two-fifths feel they are constantly on the go, and the same number admitted they have felt pressure to do things purely to look good on social media.

Even on holiday, 61 per cent said they struggle to relax, with worries ranging from arriving at the airport on time to getting lost, packing the wrong clothes and organising transfers, according to the survey of 2,000 people by Marella Cruises. Actress Denise van Outen, the company’s ‘chief chill out officer’, said: ‘Holidays are meant to be about switching off, having fun and properly relaxing - I know just how hard it can be for Britons to actually do that without feeling guilty.





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