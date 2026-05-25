Britons flock to coast as temperatures soar to record 33.5C on hottest bank holiday ever

Tens of thousands of Britons are flocking to the coast and beauty spots on what is the hottest bank holiday ever, with temperatures soaring to a record 33.5C at Heathrow in west London.

Tens of thousands of Britons are flocking to the coast and beauty spots on what is the hottest bank holiday ever - after a man died on a packed beach in a seaside resort.

Temperatures have soared to 33.5C today at Heathrow in west London, setting a new record both for May and for any bank holiday ever. Today's searing temperature exceeds the 33.3C which was recorded in August 2019 - and the Met Office forecasts the mercury could yet climb to 35C today and tomorrow. The death on the beach in Hastings, East Sussex, following a 'medical incident' comes after a 15-year-old boy drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln on Sunday.

Beaches across the country were today full of sunseekers while others descended on lidos and parks as they made the most of the final day of a scorching weekend. Amber and yellow health alerts remain in place across England, as temperatures continue to soar on what the Met Office has described as an 'unprecedented' heatwave for this time of year.

For those areas under the alerts, the UKHSA has warned of 'significant impacts' across health and social care services - including a 'a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions'. Around 500 properties in Sussex and Kent have been left with either no water, low pressure or intermittent supplies due to an 'increased demand'. Tempers have soared with Brits seen lounging on Bournemouth beach in Dorset early on Bank Holiday Monday.

At midday, the forecaster said temperatures at Bushy Park in Teddington, south-west London, hit 32.8C, provisionally equalling the all-time May record - before subsequently updating with the even higher figure from Heathrow. The previous peaks of 32.8C were recorded in Camden Square, north London, on May 22 1922 and in Horsham, Tunbridge Wells and Regent's Park on May 29 1944.

The Met Office posted on social media at 1.09pm: 'Temperatures at Heathrow have recently reached 33.5°C, provisionally beating the all-time May record.

' Tom Morgan, a Met Office meteorologist, said: 'We rarely see temperatures above 35C, even in the summer months, so to see temperatures getting close to 35C in May is, as I say, pretty historic. ' More heatwaves are expected across the summer due to the developing 'super El Niño'. The phenomenon, which supercharges weather events such as making heatwaves hotter, is predicted to hit in 2027 but it is expected to begin emerging this summer.

Mr Morgan said overnight temperatures could also lead to further records being broken, making it 'uncomfortable for sleeping'. With temperatures predicted to soar to a 'historic' 35C today, the UKHSA and the NHS have warned Britons to keep out of the sun - especially at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm. Tourists and families cool off in the sea at Bournemouth beach. The beach was completely full to the brim on Bank Holiday Monday.

A man tragically died in Hastings, East Sussex, on Sunday. Police said they were called to a 'medical incident' on the beach. People are seen soaking up the sun while sitting on Jubilee Beach in Southend on Monday. The Essex seaside setting was crammed with visitors making the most of the sunny conditions.

Youngsters were seen taking a dip in the sea in Southend on Bank Holiday Monday. An aerial view of visitors enjoying the hot weather at Bournemouth beach on May 25 2026. Competitors take part in the annual Cooper's Hill cheese rolling event on May 25. Tom Kopke, 24, winner of the first men's downhill race during the annual cheese rolling at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire.

A guard tries to calm down an agitated horse who refuses to stand in the arch at Horse Guards Building in the scorching sunshine as temperatures soar in the capital. Temperatures did not fall below 19.4C at Kenley Airfield in south London overnight, provisionally breaking the previous May record of 18.9C set back in 1944.

Parts of the country were as hot as the Mediterranean on Sunday, with the UK enjoying its hottest May day for at least 79 years with a high of 32.3C at Kew Gardens in south-west London. Wales and Northern Ireland also reached 2026 record temperatures of 27.4C in Cardiff and 23.4C in Armagh on Sunday. Scotland saw highs of 23.5C in Edinburgh on Sunday, just below the current record of 23.6C recorded in Aboyne on May 1.

The Met Office said eight regions officially entered heatwave conditions on Sunday after three days at or above the temperature threshold. They were Heathrow in Greater London, Benson in Oxfordshire, Brooms Barn in Suffolk, High Beech in Essex, Kew Gardens in London, Northolt in London, Santon Downham in Suffolk and Writtle in Essex. On Monday, thousands of tourists descended on the famous beauty spot of Durdle Door after the beach reopened for the first time in three months.

The iconic stone arch in Dorset can only be accessed by 143 wooden steps built into the steep 200ft cliff





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