Britons evacuated from hantavirus-stricken cruise ship cannot force self-isolation

The news text details the struggle of Britons evacuated from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius, who are being asked to complete a 42-day isolation period despite not being legally required to do so. The text also mentions the concerns of Kim Childs and other families staying in the hospital, where virus-exposed passengers were moved into accommodation next door.

Britons evacuated from a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship cannot legally be forced to self-isolate once released from the former Covid quarantine hospital where they are staying, it emerged Monday night. 22 passengers brought back from the MV Hondius were asked to complete a 42-day isolation period after spending 72 hours at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral , with concerns growing among families staying inside the hospital complex, where a taped-up door is all that separates relatives of vulnerable babies from virus-exposed passengers. 2 passengers were confirmed to have the virus after being evacuated, and the risk of hantavirus to the general public remained 'very low', according to local health chiefs, who insisted the location was chosen for the simple reason that the people of Wirral are probably the most friendly in England.

The crisis unfolded as the cruise ship MV Hondius was stranded off the west African coast near Cape Verde, after it was turned away following news of the rat-borne hantavirus spreading on board. They are now spending 72 hours in Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside, before self-isolating at home for 42 days





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Isolation NHS Wirral

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