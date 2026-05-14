Britons Enjoy Warm Late May Bank Holiday Weekend Amid Bizarre Weather

Forecasters have predicted a warm late May bank holiday weekend for Britons, following a bizarre day of hot sunshine, hailstorms, and heavy rain. Londoners shared videos of huge hail stones and intense downpours, which were followed minutes later by conditions good enough for sunbathing.

Britons will enjoy a warm late May bank holiday weekend, forecasters have said after a bizarre day of hot sunshine, hailstorms, and heavy rain all within a few hours.

Londoners shared videos of huge hail stones and intense downpours yesterday, which were followed minutes later by conditions good enough for sunbathing. Parts of the capital had their wettest day in two months following a prolonged dry spell - while nearly an inch (23.2mm) of rain fell in Greater Manchester.

There was also a chill in the air with temperatures below average for the time of year amid a brisk north-westerly wind and a UK high of just 15.8C (60.4F) in Dorset. But while the mercury dropped to single figures in England and even to -0.4C (31.3F) in Aberdeenshire, forecasts suggest this may change by the May 25 bank holiday.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: 'By the end of next week and the start of the bank holiday weekend, temperatures could be above average, possibly in the low 20s for some areas.

' The 'warming trend' looks likely to progress as there is 'going to be a move from low pressure to high pressure dominating' the weather. But Ms Shuttleworth warned that 'as that is ten days away, there are some details to work out'. She said there could be high pressure in the east to start the week which then becomes more centred across the UK during the bank holiday weekend.

Londoners faced a bizarre day of hot sunshine, hailstorms, and heavy rain all within a few hours. A TikTok user holds hailstones following heavy downpours in parts of the UK yesterday. People walk through Westminster in the rain after the State Opening of Parliament yesterday. People walk on Millennium Bridge with a view of St Paul's Cathedral as clouds clear yesterday.

A rainbow over River Thames where ships are docked alongside the Port of Tilbury yesterday. She added: 'Whatever position that high pressure brings – all of them bring less cloud, a little bit more sunshine, and lighter winds, which means temperatures will be on the rise through next week.

' Temperatures may slowly start to rise from the start of next week. Ms Shuttleworth said: 'From Thursday onwards, temperatures could rise above average, approaching 20C for some across southern areas. We could be closer to the mid 20s, possibly, for some areas, in the South East, by the bank holiday weekend.

' There is 'a little bit of uncertainty' about where the higher temperatures will be, she added. Trouble brewing: Britain's beloved cup of tea could soon taste more BITTER thanks to climate change. In its long range forecast covering May 18 to 27, the Met Office suggests that changeable conditions, including rain showers, look set to 'dominate at first'.

It adds: 'As this period progresses, high pressure is likely to begin to build from the south bringing more settled weather, although with occasional showers.

'Temperatures near-normal to begin, but tending to recover as the period progresses, perhaps becoming rather warm by the end of the period, especially in the south. 'Winds will be stronger during the first part of the period, generally from a south-westerly direction, before becoming lighter in line with the more settled conditions.

' Looking back at the week so far, Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told the Daily Mail that the weather had 'certainly been serving up a mixed picture in recent days, with sunshine, rain, winds, and even hail thrown into the mix'. He added: 'When you add in the fact it has been cooler than average for much of the country, some people might be wondering what exactly is going on?

' Mr Dixon explained that current conditions were 'a relatively typical spell of spring weather, with a combination of factors leading to the mixed conditions people are experiencing.





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Weather Forecast Bank Holiday Sunshine Hailstorms Rain London Met Office Annie Shuttleworth Stephen Dixon High Pressure Low Pressure Temperatures Rainfall Hail Northerly Airflow Spring Weather Mixed Conditions Cooler Than Average

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