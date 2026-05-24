Britons Brace for Record-Breaking Heatwave, with Temperatures Expected to Soar to 34C

As Britons prepare for the first heatwave of the year, the UK is currently experiencing 31C temperatures and forecast to climb even higher tomorrow. This could break the record for the hottest day in May and for a bank holiday, surpassing the current highest temperature of 33.3C. The heatwave has led to amber heat health alerts in several regions, indicating the likelihood of deaths and increased demand on healthcare services.

Britons are to swelter in 31C heat today as the country braces for the first heatwave of the year. The mercury could climb even higher tomorrow to a sizzling 34C, breaking the record for the hottest day in May and for a bank holiday.

It currently stands at 32.8C in the UK and England, and 30.6C in Wales. The UK and England's hottest bank holiday sits, for now, at 33.3C. Britain yesterday saw the hottest day of the year when the village of Frittenden, in Kent, hit 30.5C. It was the first time this year that the UK had passed 30C. The last time that happened in May was in 2012.

But temperatures are expected to rise further today to a baking 31C in the South East





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Britain Heatwave Heat United Kingdom UK England Wales May Maybank Holiday Hottest Day Health Alert (UKHSA) Travel Football Match At Lord's Heat Health Alerts

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