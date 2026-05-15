Briton among six passengers quarantined in Australia after sailing on hantavirus-affected cruise

Six passengers, including a Briton, have arrived at a remote quarantine facility in Australia after sailing on a hantavirus-affected cruise. They were evacuated off the MV Hondius cruise ship and will be held in quarantine for at least three weeks.

A Briton is among the six people who have today arrived at a remote quarantine facility in Australia after they all sailed on a hantavirus-affected cruise.

The six passengers were in 'good health', showed no symptoms, and recently tested negative for the virus. They were all made to wear heavy personal protective equipment (PPE) as the plane flew them to an air force base in Perth, western Australia, this morning. From there, the group were taken to the Bullsbrook Centre for National Resilience, a 500-bed quarantine facility where the six will be required to stay for at least three weeks.

The government has yet to determine how to handle the passengers' isolation after the initial three-week quarantine, given the virus' potential incubation period of 42 days





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Quarantine Australia Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

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