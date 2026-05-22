Britney Spears struggles with sobriety test, handcuffs after March 4 DUI arrest in shocking footage

Britney Spears, the 44-year-old pop icon, was filmed failing a sobriety test and being handcuffed in shock dashcam footage from her March 4 DUI arrest. The video shows Spears being questioned by police, who conducted a field sobriety test and detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from her car. Spears claimed to have taken 'Adderall and Prozac' before driving.

This is the humiliating moment a 'slurring' Britney Spears was forced to undergo a sobriety test before being handcuffed in shock dashcam footage from her March 4 DUI arrest.

The 44-year-old pop icon was pursued by police after she was allegedly seen driving erratically at high speeds on the southbound side of US-101 near Newbury Park, California around 9pm PT. According to the California Highway Patrol, Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

In the newly-released footage of the moment that Spears would have surely hoped was behind her after pleading guilty to DUI this month, the troubled singer was seen failing a sobriety test at the side of the highway. Wearing a worn green dress, sandals, and a large fedora hat, Spears was filmed being questioned at the side of the road with an officer shining a light into her eyes as she turned her head to the side numerous times.

Spears was allegedly seen driving erratically, repeatedly crossing into another lane and failing to stop promptly as police pursued her. The police report revealed Spears said she had taken 'Adderall and Prozac' before driving. Per the report, an officer found a brown purse that contained labeled Adderall, which were not prescribed to Spears, and an empty wine glass in the cup holder





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Britney Spears DUI Arrest Sobriety Test Field Sobriety Test Adderall And Prozac

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