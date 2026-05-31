Britney Spears Reflects on Past Experiences and DUI Incident in Recent Instagram Posts

Pop star Britney Spears, 44, shared a series of Instagram posts on Friday, May 29, addressing her past experiences and expressing her feelings about recent events, including her DUI arrest in March. Spears reflected on feeling 'too much chatter' behind her back and her desire to move forward from the incident, focusing on her personal growth and well-being.

Britney Spears , 44, shared a series of Instagram posts on Friday, May 29, reflecting on her past experiences and expressing her feelings about recent events.

In one post, she captioned a video of herself dancing by a pool, 'If you're one of those mean girls pointing and laughing and looking at your phone in the audience just look up today… River sends you guys a message!!!!!!!!

' She further wrote, 'When I moved out of the country for a while I changed my name for some reason and the mean girls stopped laughing!!!!! Damn I miss it there.

' Spears' posts come months after she was arrested on March 4 for driving under the influence (DUI), an incident she is eager to put behind her. A source close to Spears told Us Weekly, 'Britney is embarrassed by all of the details and videos coming out from one of the most traumatic, regretful nights of her life. She feels it's cruel, especially after she went to rehab and put in the work to better herself.

' In another post, Spears addressed feeling 'too much chatter' behind her back, writing, 'When you get that awkward, weird feeling you can actually start to feel perhaps too much chatter is going on behind your back… it actually effects people… I still send them love but most importantly… I hope they feel my smile… the media has been a bit much in my opinion and I hope they can respect my unbelievable and miraculous spiritual journey… I'm so excited to embrace my journey and hope they stop showing embarrassing things from my past. ' Spears' DUI arrest occurred after an anonymous caller reported her driving at high speeds and swerving.

She was taken to a local hospital and her blood alcohol level was registered under the legal limit. Following her arrest, Spears pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a day in jail (credited with time served), a DUI class, and regular appointments with a psychologist and psychiatrist. Spears' posts suggest a desire to move forward from this incident and focus on her personal growth and well-being





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