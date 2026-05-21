Britney Spears' Police Report Details March DUI Arrest

Britney Spears' police report from her March DUI arrest sheds new light on why she was taken into custody. The report details a chaotic scene as police questioned Spears near her home in Ventura County, California, on March 4, after 9 p.m. PT.

on Thursday, May 21, Spears, 44, can be seen undergoing a sobriety test on the side of the road. The Highway Patrol car’s dash footage, which was, showed Spears seemingly following one officer’s finger up and down and side to side as a light shined on her face.

While the audio is scrambled, a second police officer can be seen at one point approaching Spears and seemingly telling her the test is finished. Moments later, the popstar is handcuffed and turned around to face the vehicle. Britney Spears’ police report from her March DUI arrest sheds new light on why she was taken into custody.

A police report exclusively obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, May 21, indicates a chaotic scene as police questioned Spears, 44, near her home in Ventura County, California, on March 4, after 9 p.m. PT. Local In a second video from the same night, two police officers can be seen walking a handcuffed Spears to a car off-camera. The dashcam footage was filmed outside of a hospital of some sort as an ambulance can be seen docked in the background





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Britney Spears Police Report DUI Arrest Sobriety Test Ventura County California

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