Britney Spears Mysteriously Alludes to 'Interesting Year' in Instagram Post

Britney Spears has alluded mysteriously to the 'interesting year' she has lived through in a since-deleted Instagram post this Thursday. The 44-year-old was arrested in March on suspicion of driving under the influence and subsequently checked into a substance abuse rehab for three weeks. Spears has sidestepped her legal issues in favor of a freewheeling account of her arts and crafts experiments with stained glass.

Britney Spears alluded mysteriously to the interesting year she has lived through, in a since-deleted Instagram post this Thursday. The 44-year-old was arrested in March on suspicion of driving under the influence and subsequently checked into a substance abuse rehab for three weeks.

Earlier this month, she took a form of plea bargain known as a wet reckless, a colloquialism for a DUI charge reduced to reckless driving. She was sentenced to 12 months' probation, plus a $571 fine and mandatory attendance at 30 hours of DUI classes spread across a three-month program. In her new Instagram post, she sidestepped her legal issues in favor of a freewheeling account of her arts and crafts experiments with stained glass.

Spears who has had rollercoaster relationships with her parents Jamie and Lynn, her sister Jamie Lynn and her sons Jayden and Preston did touch on the emotional issues she suffers in the kitchen, which she noted was usually where we as family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook. Her post came a week after the emergence of humiliating dashcam footage from her March 4 DUI arrest, in which she was seen failing her sobriety test and being cuffed.

Spears was allegedly seen around 9pm on March 4 driving erratically on the US-101 freeway near Newbury Park, California, resulting in a pursuit by the police. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs, according to the California Highway Patrol. A police report obtained by the Daily Mail claimed that Spears confessed to having taken Adderall, Prozac and the mood stabilizer Lamictal.

She also told the authorities she had drunk one champagne mimosa seven hours earlier, according to the report from the arresting officer. Spears began painting through the night, and when she completed a stained glass lamp she switched it on to observe the results of her handiwork.

The experience evidently made a forceful impression as to my surprise it was by no means perfect but my heart and whole body became one with it and I melted with the soft pink and purple glow before me as if I fell in love. She wrote that ok I get its a f***king broken lamp with shattered glass pieces put together somehow to create light but I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to.

I was excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat my cereal or snacks something very demure to me and one of a kind. Her handmade lamp gave her the most peaceful feeling and remained in her kitchen for 3 months I never moved it from when I first made it.

Spears then accused her housekeeper of having accidentally thrown the lamp out as if it was a napkin sighing that she was used to people taking my things now. She was arrested in March on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs according to the California Highway Patrol.

Spears recently discussed the emotional issues she suffers in the kitchen which she noted was usually where we as family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook. I didn't even fight or ask where it was I just knew and learned about humanity and decided last night I choose animals over people.

She added I am actually AWAKENED to KNOW that something like SLEEPING in bed with a LION something that holy and royal instead sleeping with a person has honestly given me the highest consciousness I've ever felt in my life





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Britney Spears Instagram Post DUI Arrest Substance Abuse Rehab Arts And Crafts Stained Glass Emotional Issues Kitchen Family Relationships Police Report Adderall Prozac Lamictal Champagne Mimosa

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