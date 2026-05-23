Britney Spears' Humiliating DUI Arrest and Drug Possession

Britney Spears was pulled over for driving erratically and was found with a bottle of Adderall, a stimulant that contains amphetamines, which had not been prescribed to her. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs and reached a plea deal, with prosecutors dropping a DUI charge and reducing it to a 'wet reckless' involving alcohol.

Britney Spears put on a British accent and invited police officers to her home for lasagne when she was pulled over for driving erratically , it has been revealed.

The 44-year-old pop singer was stopped on a highway in southern California after driving her BMW convertible car 'at a high rate of speed'. She appeared to have 'drastic mood swings' and at times spoke 'nonsensically', according to an arrest report and video released to The New York Times. The officer who arrested Ms Spears wrote in his report that her 'mood changed from confrontational and agitated to flamboyant and compliant' during the incident.

He added that 'she also appeared to speak with a British accent at times'. She was found with a bottle of Adderall – a stimulant that contains amphetamines – which had not been prescribed to the singer. In the video footage, the mother-of-two tells officers she had taken 200mg of Lamictal – an anti-epileptic medication – for her 'mood swings' and the Adderall to help her stay 'elevated'.

The report claimed she offered officers a meal at her home, telling them: 'You can come to my house. I’ll make you food... lasagne, or whatever you want. I have a pool.

' This is the humiliating moment a 'slurring' Britney Spears was stopped on a highway in southern California after driving her BMW convertible car 'at a high rate of speed'. According to the California Highway Patrol, Spears was arrested on 'suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs'.

The 44-year-old pop icon was pursued by police after she was allegedly seen driving erratically at high speeds on the southbound side of US-101 near Newbury Park, California around 9pm PT. Ms Spears told police during the incident in March that she had only had one drink – a mimosa six hours earlier. An empty wine glass was found in her car.

'I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you,' she told officers when asked about her sobriety on a scale of zero to ten. 'I’m an angel, zero. ' Spears got emotional when officers told her she was under arrest for DUI (driving under the influence), insisting she was not intoxicated and accusing them of being 'mean'.

She reached a plea deal this month, with prosecutors dropping a DUI charge and reducing it to a 'wet reckless' involving alcohol. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months of summary probation and a day in jail, credited as time served. She was also fined £425 and will attend a three-month DUI programme.

The troubled star, who checked herself into a substance abuse treatment centre in April, has a long history of drug and alcohol issues dating back to the breakdown of her marriage to Kevin Federline in 2006. She was often pictured attending Hollywood A-lister parties, emerging intoxicated. During her custody battle over her two children with Mr Federline in 2007, she entered a rehabilitation facility in Antigua but left within 24 hours.

Days later, she infamously shaved her head at a salon in California and attacked a photographer’s car with an umbrella. In January 2008, Ms Spears suffered a major mental health crisis after refusing to hand over her children during a custody exchange, with police taking her to hospital under 'psychiatric evaluation'. Soon after, a conservatorship was established giving her father, Jamie Spears, control over her finances.

She was seen handcuffed at several points in the footage obtained by the Daily Mail. Concerns over her mental health, prescription drug use and alleged substance abuse were central factors for the court ruling. In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, she admitted Adderall was her 'drug of choice' during the mid-2000s, when she was heavily involved in partying. She said she was never interested in 'hard drugs' and did not believe she had an alcohol problem.

And she explained that Adderall made her feel 'less depressed' for short periods and that she had become reliant on the feeling it gave her. The latest incident comes five years after the conservatorship under her father was terminated after a long campaign by her fans. In 2007, Ms Spears avoided a criminal hit-and-run trial by paying damages after she was photographed steering her car into another vehicle.

She married actor Sam Asghari in 2022, her third husband, but the couple divorced in 2024





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