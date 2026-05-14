Britney Spears Faces Backlash After Erratic Restaurant Outing in Los Angeles

Britney Spears' representative defends the singer after reports of strange behavior and a knife-related scare at a Sherman Oaks restaurant following her release from rehab.

The serene atmosphere of a quiet evening in Sherman Oaks was recently shattered when pop icon Britney Spears reportedly caused a significant commotion during a visit to the Blue Dog Tavern .

According to several eyewitnesses who were present at the Los Angeles establishment on Wednesday, the forty-four-year-old singer appeared to be in a highly agitated state, leading to a sequence of events that left fellow diners feeling unsettled. The reports suggest that Spears exhibited erratic behavior, which included raising her voice and making barking sounds, creating a tense environment that quickly became the primary topic of conversation among the patrons.

Adding to the alarm, some witnesses claimed that the singer walked past their tables while holding a knife, a detail that caused immediate concern among those nearby. Despite the chaos, she was seen sharing food with an unidentified male companion and expressing affection toward him, though observers were unsure if her declarations of love were meant seriously or were simply part of her volatile mood.

The situation further escalated when restaurant staff were forced to step in after Spears reportedly lit a cigarette near the entrance of the venue. In response to these unsettling reports, a representative for the singer issued a strong statement to the Daily Mail, insisting that the entire incident had been blown out of proportion by the media.

The representative clarified that Spears was merely enjoying a dinner with her bodyguard and assistant and was in the middle of telling a story about how her dog had been barking at the neighbors, which explained the noises heard by other guests. Furthermore, the representative denied any threat involving a weapon, stating that the singer was simply using the knife to cut her hamburger in half.

This defense was accompanied by a critique of the media, with the spokesperson arguing that the current scrutiny is a repetition of the unfair characterization Spears faced twenty years ago. The representative urged the public and the press to stop attacking every action the singer takes, framing the event as a misunderstanding rather than a crisis.

The incident occurs at a particularly fragile time for the star, coming only days after she departed from a substance abuse rehabilitation facility where she had spent three weeks. Additionally, Spears recently pleaded guilty to a driving under the influence charge, following an arrest that took place in March.

This pattern of instability has been noted by observers, who pointed to earlier instances this year where she appeared disoriented leaving a bar or posted provocative images on her social media profiles. The restaurant experience itself was marked by strange details; sources noted that while she ordered a burger and fries, she ate very little of the meal and left a glass of orange juice untouched.

After she was escorted from the premises by her security detail, diners discovered a crumpled, folded menu on her table and a mess that one witness described as looking as if a toddler had been playing there. Beyond her public struggles, the singer's personal and family life remains complex and strained. Spears was notably absent from a recent family gathering celebrating the high school graduation of her niece, Maddie, the daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears.

While the rest of the family, including her parents Lynne and Jamie and her son Preston, gathered for the celebration, Britney's absence was highlighted by exclusive photography. This distance mirrors the ongoing fluctuations in her relationships with her children, Sean Preston and Jayden, who relocated to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, in 2023.

Although there have been reports of reconciliation between Britney and her sons, the road to healing has been rocky, especially following the release of Federline's memoir, which claimed the children suffered emotional trauma. Despite these deep familial rifts, it was reported that her mother, Lynne, reached out to offer support immediately following the DUI arrest, suggesting that despite the infamous ups and downs since the end of her conservatorship, some family bonds remain intact





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