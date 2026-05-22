Britney Spears' DUI Arrest: 'Completely Inexcusable' - Rocky Relationship with Mother

Britney Spears, 44, was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in Ventura, California, after an officer warned her that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is extremely dangerous. She replied that her mother had killed a man on a bike but nothing happened to her. Britney was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 due to personal struggles and has had a rocky relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to complete a DUI class, see a psychologist, and a psychiatrist after a plea deal for reckless driving.

Britney Spears , 44, was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in Ventura, California, after an officer warned her that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is extremely dangerous.

She replied that her mother had killed a man on a bike but nothing happened to her. Britney was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 due to personal struggles and has had a rocky relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to complete a DUI class, see a psychologist, and a psychiatrist after a plea deal for reckless driving.

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, has never apologized to her despite extending grace to the Spears matriarch. Britney Spears' DUI arrest was described as 'completely inexcusable' by her representative





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